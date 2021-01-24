ROGERSVILLE — Doug is a red dog, and although he’ll never be THE Red Dog, he certainly is a lucky dog to have caught the eye of Rogersville’s Red Dog Cafe co-owner Ben McGrew.
It’s been a rough road for Doug toward becoming a permanent member of McGrew’s family. Lately, it hasn’t been a cakewalk for McGrew either, and both are currently recovering from major health episodes.
Doug’s saga began on the morning of Nov. 19 when an unidentified Hawkins County teacher happened to spot him peeking his head out of a ditch on Stanley Valley Road as she was on her way to school.
The teacher then called her husband, who then called the Hawkins County Humane Society. The shelter sent staff member Casey Noe to find Doug, who was lying helpless in a ditch in 22-degree weather after apparently being hit by a vehicle.
“Casey took his jacket off to keep the pup warm while he waited for backup to meet him there,” HCHS Director Sandy Behnke told the Times News on Thursday. “Eddie Hutchison met Casey on scene and gently picked up the pup and transported him to the shelter. As I came into work that morning I observed that the dog had serious injuries and needed immediate care. He was panting nonstop and could not walk.”
Behnke added, “He was put on a blanket and was transported to Rogersville Animal Hospital, where it was determined his injuries were more severe and (he) would need an orthopedic surgeon.”
major injuriesCollapsed lung, broken femur and shattered pelvisThe HCHS later determined the dog to be about 1.5 years old and named him Diesel. After he was adopted by McGrew, however, he was renamed Doug.
Behnke added, “(Doug) suffered a collapsed lung, broken femur and shattered pelvis. He was transported to Dr. Claire Basket at the East Tennessee Veterinary Hospital in Greeneville. I put the story on our Facebook page and the wonderful community started donating to help save this boy’s life.”
Among the contributors was McGrew, who recently moved into a home on McKinney Avenue in Rogersville. Although McGrew wasn’t looking for a dog, the timing was perfect for Doug to enter his life.
“They said they couldn’t start the surgery without a certain amount of money, so I put that up,” McGrew told the Times News on Thursday. “He came through that surgery, and then he went to a kind of dog rehab operated by ... a woman by the name of Celeste Estes in Mosheim. Celeste Estes is a saint, and she takes animals in and nurses them back to health.”
McGrew added, “At that point I went out and met with Celeste and just fell in love with the dog.
I was finishing my house downtown on McKinney, and told them the timing,— when he comes out of rehab, will probably work for me. Can I adopt him?
They said, ‘Well, you contributed the most. He’s yours.’”
This
happy ending put on hold
McGrew drove Doug to all his post-surgery appointments at the Rogersville Animal Hospital, and he visited him nearly every day at rehab in Mosheim.
McGrew said he was told by Estes that Doug perked up every time he came to visit, and Doug didn’t react like that with anyone else.
“On Jan. 8, Doug had his final visit to the doctor to have his pins removed,” Behnke said.
“Then it was time to go to his new home.
“As Ben sent me pictures of Doug laying by the fireplace, I can only imagine what was going on in Doug’s mind.
“I like to think it was, ‘Wow so many people helped me, now this man has taken me into his home and what a life I’m living.’”
But this happy ending would have to be put on hold.
On Last Friday, Jan. 15, McGrew collapsed in his home and then drove himself to the hospital, where he was told he’d suffered a heart attack.
He was out of the hospital and back home recovering by Monday, Jan. 18.
“I’d kept Doug for a while and we were getting settled in together, and then I had the heart attack,” McGrew said. “He’s back with Celeste right now. I’ve been out of the hospital three days (as of Thursday). She’s got him, but I’m going to bring him back, and he’s going to be my dog. ...
“McGrew: “You can’t replace the original Red Dog. The original Red Dog was a unique dog. But Doug does happen to be red. He just needed a little help in his life. We all do at some point.”