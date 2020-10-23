BLOUNTVILLE — Site development at Tri-Cities Airport’s Aerospace Park was declared “substantially complete” Thursday.
In other words, it’s build-ready and open for business.
“I’ve never been so excited to show people flat land,” airport Executive Director Gene Cossey quipped as business leaders and Airport Authority partners gathered at the site to mark the milestone.
Tri-Cities Airport Authority (TCAA) staff will heavily promote the site to target industries, including aviation maintenance, passenger-to-freighter conversion centers, maintenance repair and overhaul companies and other manufacturers.
The Tri-Cities, state economic development, TVA and the Federal Aviation Administration budgeted $18.9 million for the project.
“This was real regionalism,” Johnson City Mayor Jenny Brock said of the development.
What remains to be done at the 160-acre site is finishing grading, final topsoil and seeding along with site access roadway construction to be completed by summer 2021.
“We figured at this point, if anybody wanted to come and build on the entire space, it’s ready for them,” Cossey noted. “We think we’re probably going to be under budget.”
Initial estimates indicated the project would generate anywhere from 1,200 to 2,500 jobs.
“That’s variable depending on what the economy is doing,” Cossey said of the jobs estimate. “We’re going to focus on industries and tenants that bring jobs. We’re not going to accept a company that comes in and wants to build a 40-acre hangar and doesn’t produce any jobs.”
Cossey pointed out that due to COVID-19, the aviation industry has almost come to a complete halt.
“We need to see aviation, pardon the pun, take off again,” Cossey said.
One advantage of the site, Cossey stressed, is that it is located next to taxiways.
Northeast State Community College also has an aviation technology program with the airport that will be giving the program a building for its Airframe and Powerplant initiative.
“Aerospace Park would not be in this final stage of development if it were not for the support of our funding partners,” said TCAA Chairman Dr. Jon Smith. “It has been an honor to be a part of the cities and counties coming together on this significant, regional economic development project.”
