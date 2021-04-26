Not always the giant that Tennessee Eastman has become, we read here in a local publication in the 1920s of the quiet start of Eastman here in East Tennessee.
“Kingsport, the thriving industrial town in the west end of Sullivan County, has landed a new industry according to information received here. The Eastman Kodak Company of Rochester New York has purchased a plant of the American wood reduction company there and it is said would utilize the plant in making films as well as chemicals used in the photograph business. This plant was erected during the war at the cost of approximately one million dollars and it is said that the Eastman Company will spend a large sum in making improvements on the plant purchased.” June 7, 1920
“Work on the gelatin plant of Kodak Company to begin soon. Ground will be broken within the next 2 weeks for the photographic gelatin plant and the powerhouse of the Tennessee Eastman Corporation here. The alcohol plant itself is to be greatly enlarged with several new buildings constructed. The process also will be changed while refining equipment and equipment for the manufacture of acetone will be added, The plant has acquired 370 acres of land here lying south of the Corning glass works and between the C.,C.,&O. railroad and the Holston River. All the buildings will of course be grouped together on this track of land.” Sept. 21, 1920
“The Tennessee Eastman Corp. buys wood for which, prior to its coming, there was no market in all the section of the country, and converted into wood alcohol at refinements which go into the manufacture of films used in motion pictures shown all over the world and charcoal which heats cars on almost every railroad in the United States.” Feb. 23, 1923
A few early ads for wood to be used in the manufacturing process:
“Alcohol wood wanted: We are in the market for cord wood for both immediate and future deliveries for use in manufacturing wood alcohol. Wood to be 3” or more in diameter and cut 5’ long. Write us for prices stating kinds of would you have number of chords and shipping point Tennessee Eastern Corporation.”
“Tennessee Eastman Corporation established here to supply materials for making films. Plant now in operation! The plant now operated as the Tennessee Eastman corporation was formerly owned by the American wood reduction company and was purchased from the United States government in June 1920. The land taken over at that time consisted of 35 acres adjoining property has been added since that time so that now the area covered by the plant and would storage yard is 372 acres 10 buildings were included in the purchase from government these covering a floor space of 65,000 sq. ft.” Feb. 28, 1926.