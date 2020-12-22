KINGSPORT — A one-year extension of an accountability agreement for Eastman’s “Project Inspire” was approved Monday by the Kingsport Economic Development Board.
About Project Inspire
Eastman, based in Kingsport, announced the initiative in mid-2013 to invest $1.6 billion and add 300 new jobs at its Kingsport location over the next seven years.
The centerpiece of the initiative was Eastman’s Corporate Business Center.
The state of Tennessee provided funding to support the corporate campus expansion, but also road infrastructure improvements and a grant to meet advanced manufacturing training needs for the company through the Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing, located in downtown Kingsport.
Former Gov. Bill Haslam, during the Project Inspire announcement, disclosed the state’s investment included a $15 million “Fast Track” grant measured by job creation, plus a $10 million RCAM investment.
The accountability agreement is between the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, KEDB and Eastman.
“The accountability agreement had provisions in it that required Eastman to create a certain number of net new jobs and that had some end dates on it and obligations for it to be completed,” KEDB legal counsel Joel Conkin said during the organization’s called Zoom meeting. “In essence, all this agreement is doing is extending each of those end dates by one year. In light of the COVID situation, performances for all industries across the board have obviously been difficult to say the least. The state was on board with extending this. It adds reporting requirements to the agreement.”