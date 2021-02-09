NASHVILLE — Motorists won’t be getting any love at the pump this February, according to AAA.
Gas prices have been on the rise the last few weeks in several states, and that trend is expected to continue. Tennessee’s average gas price of $2.23 is the same as last week, but 3 cents more than one year ago.
At $2.46, the national gas price average is more expensive on the week (+4 cents), the month (+16 cents) and the year (+2 cents). This past Saturday was the first time in 340 days the national average was more expensive than a year ago, AAA reported.
Nearly two-thirds of all state gas price averages are more expensive year-over-year. Pump prices continue to climb due to expensive crude oil and the market’s growing optimism that demand will increase amid the vaccination rollout.
“Consumers can expect to continue paying more to fill up this month, potentially up to 10 cents more a gallon, depending on how high crude goes,” said Jeanette Casselano McGee, AAA spokesperson, in a press release. “If demand grows, that will further fuel pump price increases.”
Local averages
• Kingsport-Bristol ($2.24)
• Johnson City ($2.25)
Most expensive gas prices in the state
• Jackson ($2.26)
• Memphis ($2.26)
• Morristown ($2.26)
Least expensive gas prices in the state
• Chattanooga ($2.12)
• Cleveland ($2.14)
• Clarksville-Hopkinsville ($2.19)
What about oil?
At the close of Friday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate crude increased by 62 cents to settle at $56.85, AAA reported.
Crude prices rose last week after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its production reduction agreement partners met to review compliance with their agreement to collectively reduce crude production by 7.2 million barrels per day. The group decided to hold the cuts steady and expects output to remain low this year, since demand is forecasted to be lower than expected in 2021.
Crude prices were also bolstered by the Energy Information Administration’s latest report showing that total domestic crude inventories dropped by 1 million barrels to 475.7 million barrels. For this week, crude prices may continue to climb if the next weekly EIA report shows another reduction in total domestic crude inventories.
To view daily gas price averages, visit gasprices.aaa.com.