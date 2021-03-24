Tennessee is offering a new service to help state residents verify the essential records they need to apply for a Real ID.
The state is now providing a digital review of the personal documents Tennesseans need to obtain a Real ID card. The idea is to spare residents from having to spend time in a long line only to be told they don’t have all the necessary paperwork with them to qualify for the designation.
Real ID is a federal identification that people must have for boarding domestic flights, and for visiting nuclear facilities and specified federal buildings beginning on Oct. 21. The start date for the Real ID program was extended last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Federal law requires applications for a REAL ID credential to be made in person. The Real ID designation can be added to driver’s licenses in Tennessee.
That means Tennessee residents can apply for a REAL ID at Driver Services Centers operated by the state. The Johnson City center is located at 4717 Lake Park Dr.
The center in Sullivan County is at 3769 U.S. Highway 11W, Blountville.
You will need to present the following documents when applying for a REAL ID:
• Proof of U.S. citizenship or legal presence.
• Proof of a full Social Security number.
• Two proofs of Tennessee residency.
Applicants should also be prepared to provide documentation of any name changes that may have occurred. All documents must be originals or certified. Photocopies will not be accepted.
State officials announced a program this month that allows new and existing customers to upload required identity documents to be pre-vetted and added to the customer’s profile before they visit a Driver Services Center.
“This new service will reduce the number of potential visits and cut down transaction time at the Driver Services Center with our staff by pre-vetting the customer’s uploaded documents,” state Public Safety Commissioner Jeff Long said. “One of the biggest frustrations we see for customers visiting a Driver Services Center is finding out they don’t have the correct documents with them when they arrive.”
Customers wanting to apply for a REAL ID, a first-time driver license or a state ID card are eligible to use this service. To begin the document upload process, visit www.tn.gov/safety/driver-services/online and navigate to e-Services.
Existing customers will enter the required information fields and select “Upload Documents” from their service menu.
New residents or first-time applicants will click, “Apply for a Tennessee permit, license, or ID” to begin the application and document upload process. Customers who complete the online document upload process will receive an email notification of their document review status.
Customers should allow up to five business days for their documents to be reviewed. Once approved, customers may visit any Driver Services Center where their approved uploaded documents must be presented in-person.