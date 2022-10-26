After visiting this region in 2012, I always secretly held the wish that someday I would live here. This place is special. I knew it then and I know it now.
So, late 2016 rolled around and my wish came true. There was this deep-held belief that retirement from the newspaper industry was in my future here. But as Robert Burns wrote, “The best laid schemes o’ mice an’ men / Gang aft a-gley.” That translates to “The best laid plans of mice and men often go awry.
And they did.
My time at the helm of this ship comes to an end Friday. It admittedly isn’t without some sadness. But blanketing that sadness is a whole lot of real joy and satisfaction.
No matter what you may think of recent announced changes in the size and content of your newspaper, the changes are necessary for survival. Actually, there was another choice — we could have stopped publishing a print edition a few days a week altogether.
The decision was made to instead scale back two or three days. But the absolute most important takeaway here is that your local journalism remains. Every. Single. Day.
That’s not the norm in the newspaper industry. More daily newspapers today publish print editions just four or five days a week. It’s simple economics. Publishing seven days here demonstrates a commitment to bringing you the work of our local journalists, all a part of the largest and most competent news gathering organization in the Appalachian Highlands.
Continue to support them because communities without newspapers tend to sink into dark places. That’s not just me saying that; multiple independent studies show that government corruption rises in news deserts and voter turnout tanks. Why? Because residents aren’t well informed.
Newspapers remain important to the wellbeing of communities. And in most cities and regions — including this one — no other media offers the depth of reporting that your local newspapers offer.
But I digress and will hop down off my soapbox.
I moved here not just for the job opportunity, but because of the people. That’s not unusual to hear from non-native residents. People here are overwhelmingly friendly. People still say ‘yes sir’ and ‘no sir’ here. People here still greet one another with ‘good morning’. People here still hold doors open for one another. People here still (mostly) treat one another with respect, and they care for their neighbors.
That’s not the norm everywhere. Trust me.
I was welcomed here with open arms and invited to get involved in the communities. And I did. I’ve served on chamber and nonprofit boards and have attended more community events than I could possibly count. Through all that, I’ve met hundreds of amazing people who are dedicated to not only preserving the culture but growing the economic base for prosperity. Support those folks. They’re working their butts off for your future and the futures of generations to come.
I thank them all for their diligence and friendship.
Last but absolutely not least, I must give a shout out, high five and my most heartfelt appreciation to the associates of Six Rivers Media, parent company of this newspaper. They’re good people. They’re your neighbors.
On any given day about 140 SRM employees produce products that keep you informed and entertained. They care about their communities. And they care about their readers and customers. They care about delivering to you an accurate, timely news product the likes of which you can’t get anywhere else. They’re dedicated and realize that what they do is often thankless work. Yet they pull up their bootstraps every day because they know that what they do is a calling. It’s important to you.
What’s next for me? Excellent question! If there were an answer, you’d read it in just seconds. Staying in the region would be my preference. I love it here. And contrary what you might hear on the streets, I’m definitely not retiring. My future is open and bright and, no doubt, full of adventure. (Yes, I’m an optimist.) Here, it’s been a helluva ride and I’ve enjoyed every second of it.
So, to steal a line from news anchor Lester Holt, please take care of yourself and each other.