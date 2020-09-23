Twelve people associated with the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre’s production of “Dearly Departed” who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in recent weeks are doing well and have “have recovered or are well on their way,” according to Town Administrator Glenn Rosenoff.
On Sept. 8, the theater reported that three people associated with the performance had tested positive for the virus, and that the rest of the production would be canceled as a result. The JRT’s artistic director, Jennifer Ross-Bernhardt, told the Press on Sept. 11 that the first cast member had tested positive in late August after feeling ill, followed by another crew member a few days later. A third case was diagnosed shortly thereafter.
Ross-Bernhardt said cast members decided to continue with the show, which opened on Sept. 3 and was canceled after four shows. At the time, Ross-Bernhardt said she couldn’t confirm if there were more cases than the three reported by the theater, but said those associated with the show were asked to quarantine until Sept. 20.
A later email to ticket holders, however, said the theater later became aware of additional cases, and asked those who attended the theater between Sept. 2-7 to monitor for symptoms for 14 days.
“I don’t think anyone expects something like (this),” Ross-Bernhardt said at the time. “We always pray that people are taking precautions when they’re not at the theater, out in their jobs and going to school and things like that. I think, in the world we live in now, it’s part of our world and we just have to be careful and do what our leaders ask us to do, which is what we’ve all done, and try to find a new normal to go on.”
Attempts to reach the JRT on Wednesday were unsuccessful.