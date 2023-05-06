Nine well-traveled bridges across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are listed as structurally deficient, or in “poor condition,” according to a national database.
The most traveled?
Two bridges on West Stone Drive that span the North Fork of the Holston River on the Sullivan-Hawkins county line in Kingsport.
The worst substructure?
A bridge on West Market Street in Johnson City that spans the CSX railroad.
But Tennessee Department of Transportation officials said there are no immediate safety issues.
“We will not allow any bridge to be open if we feel that it presents a danger to the motoring public,” said Mark Nagi, spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
The bridges on West Stone Drive in Kingsport hold the north and southbound lanes and each day more than 25,000 cars travel over them, records show.
The National Bridge Inventory lists highly traveled deficient bridges in Hawkins, Carter and Washington counties; Wise County, Virginia; and bridges in Bristol, Tennessee, and Bristol, Virginia.
The largest concern may not be safety, at this point. It may be in the pocketbook.
The Times News looked at each congressional district in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. The American Road & Transportation Builders Association shows that it would cost billions of dollars to repair all the bridges within Tennessee Congressional District 1 and Virginia Congressional District 9.
For Tennessee Congressional District 1, the price tag would be $442 million, the association stated. For Virginia Congressional District 9? The price tag comes to $2.1 billion.
OVER THE NORTH FORK
The state maintains all state-run bridges and the federal and state governments funnel dollars into projects each year to help with repair or replacement.
Nagi said all bridges are inspected every two years. If deemed in very poor condition, they are inspected annually.
The North Fork bridges were inspected Sept. 3, according to inspection reports. They are still on a two-year schedule and will once again be inspected in 2024.
Inspection reports for the two bridges show a myriad of problems from corrosion and holes on guardrails, deck drains clogged, erosion around columns and rebar exposed from concrete falling off the bridge.
The bridges, built in 1962, were rated “poor.” More structurally deficient bridges could be rated as “serious,” “critical” or “imminent failure.”
The inspection reports show the substructure for both bridges rated as “poor.” The southbound bridge was also reported poor for its deck.
Nagi said the bridges are in early planning stages for a replacement project. He did not provide a timeline when the bridges may be replaced.
JOHNSON CITY AND OTHER BRIDGES
The most structurally deficient and highly-traveled bridge for its substructure in Northeast Tennessee lies within Johnson City with almost 30,000 vehicles traversing the bridge daily. The CDG Bridge on West Market Street going over the CSX Railroad has a rating of critical condition to its substructure.
“The bent caps are critical with hairline to one-quarter inch crack, moderate to heavy spalls with exposed severely corroded rebar, delamination and failed patch areas,” an inspector wrote in a report. “Some of the exposed shear reinforcement and bottom flexural reinforcement has completely corroded away. There is heavy erosion in fill slopes at both abutments.”
Other parts of the bridge such as the deck and superstructure did rate as “fair.”
In Carter County, a bridge on state Route 67 that goes over Powder Branch rated poor. The poor condition was due to deficient culverts and retaining walls.
In Wise County, the Bull Run Road Bridge on Alternate Route 58, west of Virginia City, is listed in poor condition, according to the National Bridge Inventory.
Michelle Earl, spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Transportation, said bridge reports could not be released due to it being classified as “critical infrastructure information.”
She said the bridge was constructed in 1976 and is in poor condition due to deterioration of beams. The bridge is inspected annually, she said.
“We currently have a consultant evaluating repair and replacement plans to determine which option is appropriate for this structure,” Earl said.
Three bridges in Bristol, Virgina, rated as poor were built in 1930 and 1918, records show. The two bridges built in 1930 include the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard bridge that spans Beaver Creek and the Fairview Street bridge over Beaver Creek. The bridge built in 1918 is the Mary Street bridge over Norfolk Southern railway.
Earl said the state spent almost $320,000 on a rehabilitation project conducted late last year.
In Bristol, Tennessee, a bridge on State Street that spans Beaver Creek is listed in poor condition.
Its deck, substructure and superstructure are all rated poor, records show.
THE NUMBERS
Within Tennessee Congressional District 1, which stretches from Cocke to Unicoi counties, there are a total of 2,392 bridges, according to the bridge database. One hundred twenty five of these bridges are listed as structurally deficient. The amount of money needed to replace all these bridges would amount to $71.8 million, the database states.
In Virginia Congressional District 1, there are 3,549 total bridges and 133 structurally deficient. Bridge replacement in this district would total more than $688 million.
In both districts, however, the number of structurally deficient bridges has decreased over the last five years. In 2018, there were 168 bridges listed as poor in 2018 in Tennessee Congressional District 1 and went down to 125 by 2022. In Virginia Congressional District 9, the number of poor bridges sat at 168 in 2018, going down to 133 by 2022.
Overall, statewide, the percentage of bridges structurally deficient rank well in Tennessee and Virginia with Tennessee ranking 41st and Virginia at 43rd. Both states recorded 4% of their bridges as structurally deficient. In comparison, the number one bridge in percentage of structurally deficient bridges is West Virginia where 20% of its bridges are rated poor, according to the National Bridge Inventory.
STEPS FOR REPAIR AND REPLACEMENT
Nagi said in Tennessee that almost $100 million per year flows from the federal government to help repair or replace state-run bridges.
The U.S. Congress approved an infrastructure bill in November 2021. But that did not provide additional money. Instead, it just maintained the status quo of the $100 million stream.
“The amount of money is about the same as we have been spending on bridges annually for the last few years,” Nagi said.
The state sets bridge priority based upon the two-year to one-year bridge inspection cycles. Nagi said the department also programs bridges for replacement, knowing it could take up to five years to get through the development process.
“Sometimes we will need to do some minor maintenance on the structures to ‘Band-aid’ them until the replacement project can be started,” Nagi said.
Just last month, another lifeline could have been given to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed a package approved by the Tennessee legislature for modernization of Tennessee transportation.
The Transportation Modernization Act is supposed to infuse an additional $3.3 billion into state transportation.
Nagi said the department is currently reviewing how the money can be used.
“That will be something we will be working on for the next few months,” Nagi said.