As legend has it, there was a Chickasaw maiden daydreaming on a rocky cliff when she noticed a Cherokee brave wandering in the gorge below.
Even though they were from warring tribes she mischievously shot an arrow in his direction, simply as an act of flirtation. The playful gesture worked, and soon the two were exploring the beautiful mountain streams and emerald-green forests together, falling deeply in love.
But a day soon came when there was an abnormally red and foreboding sky. This strange event brought the couple back to that same rocky overhang where they had met. The brave saw this sky as a sign of impending trouble, which commanded an immediate return to his tribe.
However, torn by the conflict of obligation and the emotions of his heart, the brave suddenly leaped from the precipice and into the chasm below.
The maiden, now stricken with grief, prayed desperately on the cliff every day until ultimately the red sky returned and a gust of wind blew her lover onto the rock and back into her arms.
And the legend of The Blowing Rock was born.
Sitting about four thousand feet above sea level, and three thousand feet above the Johns River in western North Carolina, The Blowing Rock is an exposed and craggy precipice. The incessant uplift of wind, which is caused by the natural occurrence of a rocky “flume” on the side of the mountain, creates such force that it can sometimes return light objects thrown over the cliff.
This windy bluff sits on the periphery of its namesake town, and the myth itself seems to encompass everything that the town of Blowing Rock continues to portray. It has the allure and magic of a small, village, with stunning scenery — all within a truly romantic setting.
It is no wonder that Blowing Rock is referred to as the “Crown of the Blue Ridge.”
The Blue Ridge Parkway goes directly through town, offering countless hikes and adventures within short drives. And there are numerous other trails that are wondrous. So make this quaint little village your base camp for a long weekend, outdoor adventure!
DAY 1
The Blowing Rock: It seems fitting that you should start your first morning by visiting The Blowing Rock cliff. It is located within a park just outside of town that you can enter for a small fee.
The quarter-mile trek can be accomplished in thirty minutes and has beautiful overlooks, along with a wonderful observation platform. This will be a nice walk to get your legs loosened up for the remainder of the day.
Glen Burney Trail: Following breakfast or lunch in Blowing Rock, you won’t have far to go to get to the historic Glen Burney Trail. The trailhead is located in the heart of downtown, just adjacent to the Annie Cannon Park. And even though it starts in the middle of town, in a few hundred feet you will feel very secluded in nature as you hike down along New Year’s Creek.
This trail is an out-and-back, 3.2 mile round trip excursion. Three beautiful waterfalls can be seen at 0.8 miles, 1.2 miles, and 1.6 miles.
Moses Cone Memorial Park: Once back at the trailhead of the Glen Burney Trail, you will have only a five-minute drive to Moses Cone Memorial Park — the old, summer home of textile magnate Moses Cone. This area has over 25 miles of wonderful, nontechnical trails to explore, and it would be a great place for an evening trail run or hike.
A favorite trail here is the Rich Mountain Road Trail, which extends for five miles on mostly gradual grades to the summit of Rich Mountain. Long-reaching vistas and the beautiful Trout Lake are along this path. If time or fitness doesn’t allow you to make it all the way to the apex, you still won’t be disappointed. The entire trail is beautiful.
DAY 2
Profile Trail/Grandfather Trail: Devote the majority of the second day to this extremely technical but rewarding hike that leads up the north face of Grandfather Mountain. All the major peaks on Grandfather’s ridgeline can be reached by this beautiful route.
Begin at the Profile Trail parking area at 4198 NC Highway 105 N in Banner Elk, where you can also get your free hiking permit. This will be about a 25-minute drive from Blowing Rock.
The Profile Trail quickly ascends by climbing 1,775 feet in 3.6 miles, while ending at the Grandfather Trail. From this junction, you have two options:
1. Take a left and proceed 0.4 miles to Calloway Peak, the highest point on Grandfather Mountain. At this 5,964-foot summit, there are far-reaching vistas to the south and east. This is the shorter and less technical hike with only a few smaller ladders to navigate. It is a total of eight miles round trip.
2. Take a right at the junction of the Profile Trail and Grandfather Trail if you are looking for a longer and more heart-pounding adventure.
This will ultimately lead to dramatic views at Attic Window and MacRae Peak. The trek all along this ridgeline requires climbing ladders (some in exposed locations), with many areas of steep handhold scrambling. This hike is 9.4 miles round trip.
If you feel that the peaks of Grandfather are too much for you, opt for more of the wonderful trails at Moses Cone Memorial Park, such as the 2.7 mile Flat Top Lookout Tower Trail.
DAY 3
Before your drive home, explore a couple of these short hikes on this amazing stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway.
As a point of reference, the town of Blowing Rock is at BRP milepost 291.8. Here are the highlights:
Price Lake (milepost 296.7): The 2.2-mile trail that circumnavigates Price Lake is delightful and mostly flat. Depending on the season, kayak rentals are also available, and make for a wonderful float on this pristine lake. And if you’re looking for a place to camp, instead of staying in a hotel or rental property in Blowing Rock, the campground here would be ideal.
It seems that Price Lake is currently drained andclosed due to recent storm damage at the dam, but reports state that it should be repaired soon, bringing water levels back to normal.
Rough Ridge Trail (milepost 302.8): This beautiful trail is a small section of the 13.5-mile Tanawha Trail. It is only 1.5 miles round trip but packed with numerous sweeping panoramas and a unique wooden boardwalk in some locations to protect fragile vegetation. The reward at the high point is amazing views of the Linn Cove Viaduct, Grandfather Mountain and the Linville Gorge.
Beacon Heights (milepost 305.2): The Beacon Heights overlook is only one mile round trip. The hike ends at several large rock “platforms” with spectacular views. The rocks are flat and expansive, making it a great place to enjoy a lunchtime picnic.
Linville Falls (milepost 316.4): The Linville River makes a grand entrance into the rugged Linville Gorge through a series of cascades and waterfalls — with the final cataract dropping 50 feet into the plunge basin.
There are two main trails that begin at the Visitor’s Center. The Erwin’s View Trail is 1.6 miles round trip and offers four overlooks of the falls as it extends to higher reaches of the surrounding cliffs.
The Linville Gorge Trail is 1.4 miles round trip and takes you down to the plunge basin. This is the more strenuous of the two trails, but it gives you an up-close perspective of this beautiful waterfall’s power.