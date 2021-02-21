Adjustment by state leaves Northeast region reporting no increase in deaths on Sunday
Adjustment by state leaves Northeast region reporting no increase in deaths on Sunday
Despite one new death being recorded in Hawkins County, the Tennessee Department of Health reported a net total of zero new deaths on Sunday from COVID-19 for the Northeast Tennessee region.
There were 65 new infections reported throughout the eight-county region.
Here is a breakdown of Sunday’s figures for the region and across the state.
Northeast Tennessee
• New deaths by county: One in Hawkins; and the state adjusted Sullivan County’s total deaths from 271, to 270.
That reduction left the region’s pandemic total at 980 deaths, despite the one new death reported in Hawkins.
• New cases by county:
19 in Sullivan;
17 in Washington;
15 in Hawkins;
6 in Greene;
5 in Carter;
3 in Unicoi.
Zero new cases were reported in Johnson and Hancock counties.
• Active cases by county:
358 in Sullivan;
227 in Washington;
181 in Hawkins;
115 in Greene;
108 in Carter;
47 in Unicoi;
12 in Johnson;
9 in Hancock.
Statewide
• 18 new deaths and 1,129 new cases.
• Pandemic totals are 11,133 deaths and 765,137 cases.
• 96% of total cases (737,635) were listed as “inactive/recovered.”
• New deaths by age group include:
9 in the 81-plus group;
5 in the 71-80 group;
2 in the 51-60 group;
1 in the 61-70 group;
1 in the 41-50 group.
Positive rates
Statewide: 8.11% of the 9,062 new test results reported across Tennessee on Sunday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Ballad Health: As of Friday, 14.2% over the prior seven days, for the health system’s 21-county service area.
Ballad Health serves portions of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.