ERWIN — With the voter registration deadline recently expired and early voting starting next week, Administrator of Elections Sarah Fain took time Wednesday to answer a few key questions on how things are shaping up for Nov. 3 in Unicoi County.
How many voters have registered?
“As of Wednesday afternoon, Unicoi County had a total of 11,274 registered voters, including 732 who have registered since the Aug. 6 state primary and county general election, and 400 of those who registered in the past month.
“Accounting for voters who have died, moved out of the county or otherwise been purged from the rolls since November of 2016, the total compares to approximately 11,000 registered Unicoi County voters in November of 2016.”
What’s the outlook for mail-in voting in Unicoi County?
Absentee or mail-in ballots — Fain said the terms are interchangeable — can be requested through Oct. 27. However, the election office is strongly encouraging voters to submit that request now to allow time for the ballot to be mailed to them and returned to the election office, also by mail. There is no drop off option for submitting an absentee or mail-in ballot.
The Unicoi County election office started receiving requests for mail-in ballots during the third week of September. As of Wednesday, approximately 400 requests had been submitted and more are continuing to come in every day.
On Wednesday, 221 Unicoi County voters had already submitted mail-in ballots. With nearly a month remaining until the election, the number already exceeds the 214 mail-in ballots submitted in the county in the 2016 presidential election. In August, 253 Unicoi County voters voted by mail.
One important reminder, Fain said, is that mail-in ballots must be received by the election office by election day, so voters cannot wait until election day to mail them in.
What’s expected for early voting?
Early voting will take place Oct. 14-29 at the election office at 106 Nolichucky Ave. Before Oct. 26, Monday through Friday hours will be from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday hours will be from 9 a.m. until noon. In the final week of early voting, Monday-Thursday, Oct. 26-29, daily hours will be 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Fain is not sure if the office will see long lines for early voting that are occurring elsewhere in the country. “Last election we processed a lot (in early voting) without excessive waiting in line. With so many voting by mail this election, we may have fewer people voting early,” she said.
In August, 1,900 voters took part in early voting. In the 2016 presidential election, there were 4,600 early voters in Unicoi County.
All total, 7,282 Unicoi County residents cast votes in the 2016 presidential election for a 65 percent voter turnout. In August, 3,526 Unicoi Countians voted for a 33 percent voter turnout.
Besides the presidential race, what’s on the ballot in Unicoi County in November?
Contested races for U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives seats being vacated by retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander and Congressman Phil Roe, a contested race for the Tennessee House of Representatives, and two municipal elections with contested races for mayor in both Erwin and Unicoi and multiple candidates seeking a limited number of seats on the towns’ Boards of Mayor and Aldermen.
A sample ballot is available at the Unicoi County Election Commission page on Facebook.
What sort of COVID-19 safeguards will be in place for in-person voting?
As it was for the August election, Fain said, precautions will be taken during the early voting at the election office and at the polls on Nov. 3. To minimize the number of people inside the election office during early voting, social distancing will keep more early voters waiting in line outdoors. Voting machines and ink pens will be sanitized after every vote. The election office staff will be wearing face masks. And while voters will not be required to wear masks, they will be encouraged to do so.
Any final “words to the wise” for voters?
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at each of the county’s eight precinct polling places. Voters will need to have a photo ID with them in order to vote. And even though the voter registration period has ended for the Nov. 3 election, voters can check their voting status online at tn.gov/voterlookup.