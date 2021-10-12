Forty-two COVID-19 deaths were reported in eight Northeast Tennessee counties in the seven-day period ending Sunday (Oct. 4-Oct. 10), according to numbers published online Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
New cases of the virus increased in all eight counties. Active cases, however, decreased in all eight counties.
Active cases in the region totaled 2,677, on Oct. 10, compared to 3,251 on Oct. 3, according to daily reports by the TDH. On Sept. 19, active cases totaled 5,556 for the eight-county region.
Numbers of deaths and new and active cases in this article are from the TDH’s daily Epidemiology and Surveillance Data reports, using data recorded from that report on Sept. 20 (for numbers recorded Sept. 19), Sept. 27 (for numbers recorded on Sept. 26), Oct. 4 (for numbers recorded on Oct. 3), and Oct. 11 (for numbers recorded on Oct. 10). The Times News is reporting from the same chart to try to provide consistency. Visitors to the TDH website will find sometimes significantly different case, new case, active case and death numbers for each county elsewhere on the site.
Thirteen of of the deaths reported Oct. 4-10 were in Sullivan County. Other deaths reported during the seven-day period, by county: 10 in Greene; eight in Washington; five in Hawkins; three in Unicoi; two in Carter; and one in Hancock.
New cases reported across the region in the same time frame total 1,515. New cases by county, for the seven-day period: 438 in Sullivan; 353 in Greene; 317 in Washington; 167 in Hawkins; 164 in Carter; 59 in Johnson; 34 in Unicoi; and 23 in Hancock.
Ballad Health’s COVID-19 Scorecard for Monday reported 234 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across its 21-county service area. 69 patients were in intensive care units, and 54 were on ventilators. There were two pediatric patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.
All of those numbers show decreases from a week before. On Monday, Oct. 4, Ballad’s daily COVID-19 Scorecard reported: 287 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across its 21-county service area; 81 patients in intensive care units; 61 were on ventilators; and four pediatric patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.