As the calendar turns to a new year, the high school basketball season starts to get interesting.
The 38th Arby’s Classic returned to many area hoops fans’ delight, and what was touted as one of the best fields on record certainly lived up to hype.
Long Island Lutheran became the first team from New York to ever win the prestigious event by downing Berkmar, Georgia, 71-58 in the title game Friday.
If you happened to watch the Crusaders at any point during the week, you saw an extremely well-coached group that executes a college-style offense at a high level.
That’s a testament to the coaching of John Buck and his staff for a team that boasts a No. 14 national ranking by MaxPreps. And Long Island Lutheran will probably rise in the next edition of the polls.
For locals, the end of the Arby’s Classic means one thing: the start of league play is on the horizon.
REPORT CARDS FOR LOCALS
Teams from both Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia fared well for the most part in the area’s most prestigious boys’ tournament.
However, some have work to do.
GREENEVILLE
Grade: A
The Greene Devils became the highest-placing team from Northeast Tennessee since 2005 (Science Hill) when they defeated Amarillo, Texas, in the third-place game.
We already knew how good Ja’Kobi Gillespie and Reid Satterfield were, but they sure showed out in this tournament.
Belmont might be getting the steal of this recruiting class in Gillespie and he was the MVP of the tournament in my book.
WEST RIDGE
Grade: B+
The Wolves played well in their opening-round game against Amarillo, but ran into the buzzsaw that was Knox Catholic in the losers’ bracket.
In a turn of events, West Ridge found out Wednesday it would be playing in the consolation game against Twin Springs.
In a matchup of schools on complete opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of numbers — West Ridge is nearly 12 times bigger than Twin Springs — the game ended up being a classic.
Coach John Dyer said in his postgame interview the Wolves are close to being “pretty good” and definitely took some steps in the right direction.
TWIN SPRINGS
Grade: B
The Titans got just their second Arby’s win in school history against Tabernacle Baptist and came up short against both Knox Catholic and West Ridge.
Ty Webb should be extremely proud of his group for going up against such high-level competition and meeting it head on.
Connor Lane and Bradley Owens can play. There’s no doubt about that.
Twin Springs showed why it is the preseason Cumberland District favorite. If the Titans can get good production from role players like Mason Elliott, Ryan Horne and others, they can go a long way in Class 1.
Not too bad for a team that found out they would be playing in the Arby’s on Christmas Eve, just three days before the action got underway.
UNION
Grade: B-
The Bears need Peyton Honeycutt back from injury in the worst way.
When Zack Moore’s group faced an increased full-court pressure in any of the three games it played, it did not end well. Honeycutt should provide a good presence at point guard to help get the ball up the floor and direct the offense.
Bradley Bunch was one of the more impressive players in the tournament, but he needs some consistent help.
Union should get a good test in a couple of weeks when it travels up the road for a neutral-site game against East Rockingham and North Carolina signee Tyler Nickel.
VOLUNTEER
Grade: B-
This tournament could be the turning point for Mike Poe’s group.
The signature full-court pressure that Volunteer applied against Abingdon and Union got results and gave the Church Hill crew a chance to win both games.
In their first game against Florida’s Dr. Phillips, the Falcons were overmatched, but got experience and were in the game for longer than most expected.
Garrison Barrett had a solid tournament and Joltin Harrison looked like he gained a lot of confidence through the three games.
TENNESSEE HIGH
Grade: C+
Inconsistency continues to plague Michael McMeans’ group, but maybe the Vikings took a big step in the right direction in their win over East Hamilton.
Some of it can be blamed on the youth of the team, but a long string of turnovers in the games against Long Island Lutheran and Knox Catholic put Tennessee High out of both games in a hurry.
Brandon Dufore’s big game of 28 points against East Hamilton should be a good stepping stone for the Vikings.
ABINGDON
Grade: D-
Going 0-3 in any tournament is hard, but to go 0-3 and not really be in any of the games is a tough pill to swallow.
Yes, being without 7-foot center Evan Ramsey due to illness played a factor, but he still has to have someone to get the ball to him whenever he does return.
In its three games, Abingdon averaged 24 turnovers per game and part of that is on the core of guards who are replacing most of last season’s state runner-up squad.
If Abingdon is to compete not only for the Mountain 7 title, but also up the road in regional play, the turnovers have to be cut down dramatically and in a hurry.
FANS IN THE STANDS?
The best day in terms of attendance at Viking Hall was on Thursday in the evening session, which began with the slam dunk contest.
It was actually one of the better dunk contests of recent memory despite only six participants. The kids from Berkmar and Dr. Phillips put on a show for the ages that climaxed when Riley Kugel — a Mississippi State signee — took off from the free throw line and slammed it home.
The ensuing mob by his teammates and children of all ages was quite a sight and got the crowd to its feet in a hurry. Folks for the most part started for the semifinals and probably what helped out was that the Tennessee football game finished up in the middle of the first game.
The crowds for the finals on Friday? They seemed lackluster and not as good as Thursday.
Maybe it was because of the College Football Playoff semifinals going on at the same time?
Maybe it was some are still wary of going into large crowds because of the spread of the Omicron variant?
Who knows, but it was disappointing that more people did not get to see the Crusaders execute like they did.
In this new age of live streaming high school sporting events through the internet at little or no cost to the viewer, the aspect that is suffering is attendance and ticket sales.
Charlie Tiller and CJ Manahan did an excellent job of commentating all week on the livestream. I would go so far as to say that that could be a reason why attendance was less-than-stellar on the tournament’s final day.
Possibly what also hurt the attendance is the fact that both Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill were not participating for the first time in many years. Like it or not, in order to get local interest in the tournament, one or both of the aforementioned needs to be in the event to draw more fans.
TOUGH CALL
I’m just going to go ahead and get this statement out of the way: the block/charge call in a high school boys basketball game is one of the top two or three hardest judgement calls in sports for officials.
Those are judgement calls and those officials are people. People make mistakes, but the human element is one of the beauties of sport and makes basketball a perfectly imperfect game.
The kids playing the game are increasingly becoming more and more athletic rather being fundamentally sound. When one of those kids is coming down the lane playing with reckless abandon, it’s harder than it used to be for an official to make the call.
There are ways to improve the game and one could be the implementation of the charge circle or “restricted area” underneath the basket. It’s used at the collegiate and professional levels and is a good point of reference for officials in determining close calls.
The idea of putting a shot clock in for high school has been around for ages, but the implementation of the “restricted area” seems like a more financially feasible option unless state associations or the NFHS are willing to foot the bill for each school large and small.
There’s also the fact of having to pay an extra official to be responsible for solely the shot clock every home game and having to learn what constitutes a reset.
Adding elements to the game, however, complicates an already complex game for the guys and gals in stripes to officiate. And no matter what call one of those folks makes, a coach, player or fan is going to be upset.
So is the part-time profession of high school officiating perpetually being a scapegoat for a close loss or getting out-coached?
The shortage of officials is becoming more and more evident each year and the quality of the game is suffering because of the shortage. Younger and former players need to get involved in order to help the game continue to be at a high level.
Local coaches need to encourage younger kids who want to stay involved with the game at the prep level to be interested in officiating. It’s not for the faint-hearted or something to do if you want to get rich quick, but it is rewarding.
And for truly elite teams to keep coming to the Arby’s Classic, the officiating needs to be at an equally high level. Otherwise, the tournament could turn into an all-local affair and nobody wants that.
FINISHING TOUCHES
The tournament’s return after a year’s hiatus was overall successful, but it revealed aspects both good and bad.
The Arby’s Classic has been at a high level for a number of years, but improvements can be made to take it to another one. And that’s something that the late tournament co-founder Dale Burns would be willing to do at about any cost.