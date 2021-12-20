BLOUNTVILLE — And they’re off!
Monday is the first day would-be candidates for county offices on the 2022 ballot can pick up paperwork at the Sullivan County Election Commission.
Picking up means they were issued a petition to qualify. To finish the process, they have to get at least 25 signatures from registered voters and file the petition with the election office. The deadline to file is noon on Feb. 17, 2022.
If they file by the deadline and have enough valid signatures (those will be verified by election office staff), candidates will appear on the ballot for party primaries on May 3, 2022.
According to Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher, both partisan and independent candidates have the same qualifying period and filing deadline. The general election is Aug. 4, 2022.
Every county office other than assessor of property is up for election in 2022, including county mayor and all 24 seats on the Sullivan County Commission.
Other offices include county attorney, county trustee, register of deeds, county clerk, circuit court clerk, sheriff and highway commissioner.
All the offices listed above are held now by Republicans. Sheriff Jeff Cassidy ran as an independent, but during the campaign he identified himself as an “independent Republican.”
Other offices on the ballot include district attorney, public defender, chancellor, criminal court judge, circuit court judge part I, circuit court judge part II, general sessions judges division I-IV and Sullivan County Board of Education seats for districts 2, 4 and 6.
The deadline to register to vote and be eligible to participate in the May primaries is April 4.
Early voting for the primaries will be April 13-28.
For more information, visit www.scelect.org.