On March 3, Ballad Health announced a $30 million fundraising campaign for a vertical expansion of Niswonger Children’s Hospital that would add three floors above the existing space at Johnson City Medical Center.
It’s just the latest of several major investments the hospital system has made over the last year, which includes millions of dollars in investments to re-open and improve a pair of hospitals in Southwest Virginia, and the establishment of the Center for Post-COVID Care, which provides clinical care for patients still struggling with symptoms of COVID-19 after their initial infection.
Already Ballad has received $18.5 million in donations toward Niswonger’s expansion The expansion will provide space for a Regional Center for Perinatal and Neonatal Care, a Regional Center for Pediatric Specialties and will include a brand-new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. In addition to the $18.5 million already donated, the Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon raised a record $484,000, money that will be used to fund the hospital’s expansion.
The expansion was announced almost exactly one year after Ballad established the Niswonger Children’s Network, a regional system of healthcare and community services for children in the region on March 4, 2021.
In Southwest Virginia, Ballad announced plans to invest $9.3 million to renovate and expand the Lonesome Pine Hospital campus in December, and re-opened the Lee County Community Hospital in July after it closed in 2013.
In April 2021, Ballad announced the establishment of its Center for Post-COVID Care that provides care navigation and case management for patients still experiencing symptoms of the virus after their initial infection. That access to care could be critical for the hundreds — likely thousands — of people in this region who struggle with post-COVID syndrome. As of March 12, 2022, more than 150,000 people have tested positive for the virus in Northeast Tennessee alone.