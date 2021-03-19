First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: The Rev. Jodie Ihfe’s sermon for our in-person worship service at 10:30 a.m. will be “Seek and Save the Lost.” The service will also be livestreamed and may be received on Facebook, YouTube, or at 1stchurchjc.org. Reservations for the in-person service are recommended, and COVID-19 precautions will be followed. To make reservations, call 928-9222 or visit the church’s website. The Easter Celebration and Egg Hunt is scheduled for Saturday, March 27, from 10 a.m. until noon. Each household must register to participate in the event. Register online at https://www.1stchurchjc.org/easter2021. All activities will be held outside.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: During our renovation project we will meet in the Family Life Center for all services. In-person Sunday services will be held at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. (Sunday school), 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. and on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Nursery is available for Sunday’s 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. services and Wednesday’s 7 p.m. service. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will run starting March 28. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Please join us at 9 a.m. for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicles and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “Speaking Peace — Calming our Planet’s Storms” will be the message on Sunday. Worship will be posted on Sunday by 8:30 a.m. on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org, and at Munsey Church on YouTube and Instagram. We’re onsite at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Gray: Sunday’s message will be “The Unity in Community” by the Rev. Jeff Briere. The lesson is simple: Stick together. Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11 a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the homepage www.hvuuc.org.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: As he nears the end of his series on “Hymns that Proclaim Him,” Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s sermon topic Sunday will be the B.B. McKinney hymn, “Wherever He Leads I’ll Go.” Scripture will be from Matthew 16:24-25.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “The Church In Action,” from Acts 2:37-47, will be the message for the 11 a.m. worship service. Special music will be provided by Les Foster. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. with children’s church beginning at 11:15 a.m. The Sunday evening service begins at 6 p.m. We are studying in the Book of Amos during our Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study, service begins at 6. Our services can be seen on Facebook Live for those unable to attend. Nursery provided for all services. Everyone welcome. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 East Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The congregation will be meet in our spacious auditorium and balcony for worship Sunday morning at 10:30. The preparation for worship music will begin at 10:15 a.m. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Sunday’s message by Dr. Wayne Emery is from the Gospel of Matthew 21:18-22 and has the topic “How To Experience God’s Power Through Praying.” Participants are encouraged to wear masks.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: We will conduct worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. with the sermon topic “To Serve or Not to Serve.” Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The Hand Bell Choir will perform at both services. Sunday school and Bible study will meet at 9:15 a.m. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via Facebook and the church website. Sew Crazy will meet on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall. Game night will also be a fun event on Saturday with everyone bringing his/her favorite game and a snack to share. The Ladies Bible Study Group will meet on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall. The final Lenten worship will be on Wednesday at 7 p.m. with the sermon topic “Wait Patiently on the Lord.” The service will be preceded by a Lenten supper at 6 p.m. and reservations are required. The Hand Bell Choir will rehearse on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Bag lunches will be prepared for The Melting Pot on Friday at 9 a.m. Deaf interpretation is available at worship services and arrangements can be made by calling the church office at 926-5261.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “When is it Easter?” is the title of the sermon for all worship services this Sunday. The traditional worship services begin at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. There will be no Gathering contemporary service this week. The Sunday school lesson and the online worship experience will be available on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit www.cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 West F St.: Join us for online worship at http://www.youtube.com/c/FirstPresbyterianChurchElizabethton. This Sunday at 11 a.m., Amber Athon will be preaching a sermon on 2 Samuel 13:1-22 titled “To Be a People More Like Tamar, Less Like David.” Youth and adult forums, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at www.fpcelizabethton.org. All in-person events remain canceled until further notice.
Otterbein United Methodist Church, 120 E Chilhowie Ave., Johnson City: We will have the 9 a.m. service inside, with transmission out to the parking areas on 95.5 FM radio. We are presently having one Sunday school class immediately following the service. We are asking everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: We continue services in the chapel at 10:45 a.m. Guest speaker Dr. Bruce Shields will bring the message. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minster, will lead the Communion meditation. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the offering meditation. Downtown Christian is open and dedicated to keeping everyone safe. Social distancing is practiced. The services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Westminster Presbyterian Church PCA, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: Join us for our Missions Conference this Saturday and Sunday. Guest speaker will be Dr. Craig Sheppard, who will share a message Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday at 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m., and 11 a.m. He will be giving a sermon from Romans 15:14-21 titled “A Bold Reminder.” Please join us online or in person. Information, visit wpcjc.org. We look forward to worshipping with you.”
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., downtown Jonesborough: We are a small country church offering indoor or outdoor services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. We will hold an outdoor Easter sunrise service on Sunday, April 4 — or indoors if weather is bad — a breakfast will follow — please come and join us. Once COVID passes we will resume a fuller church schedule. Everyone is welcome and we ask that you wear a mask.
Special events
Cornerstone Fellowship 169 Judge Baines Road, Fall Branch: The church will host a drive-thru free food giveaway for those in need on Thursday, March 25, at 5 p.m. Any resident of any county is eligible. If you are in need, we are here to help. Information, call 423-348-7682.
Eden United Methodist Church, Crockett Road, Jonesborough: The church will host a free spring clothing giveaway on March 27 from 7 a.m. to noon at the Greenwood Ruritan, located beside the church. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing will be available. Information, call 423-502-5111.
Unicoi Christian Church, 417 Tennessee St., Unicoi: The church will host a marriage enrichment sermon series on April 11, 18, 25, and May 2. The theme will be “Marriage: Mediocre or Maximum?”