Westminster Presbyterian Church PCA, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: On Sunday, the Rev. Andy Wyatt will continue the message series through the Gospel of Mark. This week, he will give a sermon from Mark 12:35-44, titled “She Gave All She Had.” Please join us in-person at either the 8:30 or 11 a.m. services. You can also join through our website, wpcjc.org.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: Worship services are scheduled for 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday with the sermon topic “Do Not Lose Heart.” Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services and the Instrumental Ensemble will present special music. The 10:45 a.m. service will be live-streamed on the Facebook page, YouTube and the church’s website. Sunday school and Bible study will begin at 9:15 a.m. The “Lost Books of the Bible” class will meet on Saturday at 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Lenten worship will begin on Ash Wednesday with a worship service at 7 p.m. and will include Holy Communion and the Imposition of Ashes. The service will be preceded by a Lenten supper at 6 p.m. Information, call 926-5261.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: We offer indoor and outdoor services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Once COVID passes we will resume a fuller schedule. Everyone is welcome and we ask that you wear a mask.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St.: Join us for online worship at http://www.youtube.com/c/FirstPresbyterianChurchElizabethton. Sunday at 11 a.m., the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching a sermon on Luke 9:28-45 titled “A Martyr’s Robes.” Youth and adult forums, Wednesday meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at www.fpcelizabethton.org. All in-person events remain canceled until further notice.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: The 11 a.m. sermon on Sunday is titled “What Is Faith?” as the series of messages from Hebrews continues. In-person church services have resumed. Recommended COVID-19 safety precautions are in place. Services may be viewed online on Clark Street’s Facebook or Youtube.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Services will be held in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Paul “Pat” Mooney, senior minister, will bring the message “The Lifeless Church,” from Revelation 3:1-6. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the scripture reading and offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Downtown Christian is open and dedicated to keeping everyone safe. Social distancing is practiced. The services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: We will meet in our spacious auditorium and balcony for worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The preparation for worship music will begin at 10:15 a.m. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Sunday’s message by Dr. Wayne Emery is from the Gospel of Matthew 13:44-46 and has the topic “What’s It Worth?” Participants are encouraged to wear masks.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Join us at Sunday 11 a.m. worship service featuring the message “God Loves You,” from Romans 5:8. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City: The sermon series “We are God’s Plan A. There is no plan B,” will continue Sunday on campus in three venues. Services will be held in the Worship Center at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Worship in lesser-populated rooms or through your car radio at 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Live Spanish translation will be held during the 11:15 a.m. service. Registration is requested for all on-campus services to reserve a parking space or socially distanced seating inside. For information and to register, visit https://fcc-jc.org/regather/. Worship online at 8:15, 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. at www.fcc-jc.org/online. Services can be watched on cable — Spectrum Channel 198 and Comcast Channel 4 from 8 a.m until noon.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: As a follow-up to last Sunday’s sermon on “The Old Rugged Cross,” Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s message this week will be “Christ Arose.” Scripture will be from Matthew 27:57-28:6 as he continues the series “Hymns that Proclaim Him.”
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Gray: Sunday’s message will be “True Love,” by the Rev. Jeff Briere. A few love stories taken from the book by Robert Fulghum. Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11 a.m., and available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the homepage www.hvuuc.org.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “What is the Secret of True Love?” is the title of the sermon for all worship services this Sunday. The Gathering contemporary service begins at 9 a.m. and the traditional worship service begins at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The Sunday school lesson and the online worship experience will be available on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For information about service, schedule changes, and other items visit www.cbcjc.org or call the church office at 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: Join us during Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service to hear the gospel group Redemption’s Promise as they lead us in worship with music and song. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church will begin at 11:15 a.m. We will not have a Sunday evening service. We are studying in the Book of Amos during our Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study at 6 p.m. Our morning worship service and the Wednesday service will be available on Facebook Live. Nursery provided for all services. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: “On the Mountain Top” will be the sermon by Senior Pastor Jodie Ihfe for the online worship service at 10:30 a.m. as all in-person worship services remain suspended because of COVID-19. You may participate in the service at 1stchurchjc.org, on Facebook, or YouTube. Based on Luke 9:28-36, the sermon is from the series from the Gospel of Luke as we approach the Lenten season and Easter.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service’. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: During our renovation project we will meet in the family life center for all services. In-person Sunday services are at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wednesday’s service will begin at 7 p.m. Nursery is available for 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday services and the 7 p.m. Wednesday service. All services and Sunday school will be available online also. Buses will not run. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 212 Sunset Drive, Johnson City: We will offer one service, online, for this Sunday of the Transfiguration of our Lord. It will be at 10 a.m. on the church website at oslc.church. Once there, click on the icon for worship. The sermon title is “Only Jesus” and is based on 2 Corinthians 4:3-6 and Mark 9:2-8. On Ash Wednesday at 7 p.m., there will be a worship that will be prerecorded with Marcy Aaroen, faith formation director of OSLC, as the speaker. You may view the service in the same way you view Sunday morning services — go online at 7 p.m. Information, visit oslc.church.