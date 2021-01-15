Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: The church will conduct worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday with the sermon topic “Members of Christ.” Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services and the Hand Bell Choir will perform at both services. The 10:45 service will be livestreamed via the church’s Facebook page and website. Sunday School and Bible study will be held at 9:15 a.m. Sew Crazy will meet on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall. The Hand Bell Choir will rehearse on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. and the Catechism Class will meet on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Lunch bags will be prepared for The Melting Pot on Friday at 9 a.m.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: Downtown will continue to hold services in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:45 a.m. Senior Minister Paul “Pat” Mooney will bring the message, “The Loveless Church,” from Revelation 2:1-7. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the scripture reading and offering meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Downtown Christian is open and dedicated to keeping everyone safe. Social distancing is practiced. The services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “A Transformed Social Dimension” is the title of the sermon for our online-only worship service Sunday. The Sunday School lesson and the online experience will be available on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other information visit www.cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: The congregation in our spacious auditorium and balcony for worship Sunday morning at 10:30. Pre-service worship music will begin at 10:15. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Sunday’s message by Dr. Wayne Emery is from the Gospel of Matthew 5:13-16 and has the topic “Wanted: Contagious Christians.” Guest soloist will be Candy Sutherland, who teaches at Tennessee High School in Bristol. Participants are encouraged to wear masks.
Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 212 Sunset Drive, Johnson City: The church will offer a livestream service at 10 a.m. for the 2nd Sunday after the Epiphany. To view this service, go to oslc.church and click first on the bulletin icon. Download the bulletin and then click on the icon for worship. The sermon for Sunday will be “Stepping Up — You’ll See Greater Things!” based on John 1:43-51. Information, visit oslc.church.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: Westminster will hold two in-person services Sunday. We will have a service at 8:30 a.m., and another at 11 a.m. Please join us as the Rev. Andy Wyatt gives a sermon titled “Our Eyes are on You,” from Lamentations 4-5. You may also join us online at our website, https://www.wpcjc.org/. We look forward to worshiping with you.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “Hymns that Proclaim Him,” a series by Pastor Hobbie McCreary, continues Sunday with a message using the hymn “ ‘Tis So Sweet to Trust In Jesus.” Scripture will be from Psalm 18:30.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: Clark Street’s 11 a.m. sermon is titled “Possessing the Real Thing and Not Just the Shadow” as the series of messages from Hebrews continues. Presently, services may be viewed online on Clark Street’s Facebook page or on YouTube. In-person services are tentatively scheduled to resume at 11 a.m. on Feb. 7. The Thursday 11 a.m. Bible Study will resume on Feb. 11.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Evangelizing To The Uttermost,” from Acts 1:8-9, will be the message for Sunday’s 11 a.m. worship service. Special music will be provided by Pastor Dan Foster. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church will begin at 11:15 a.m. We will not have Sunday evening or Wednesday services. Our morning worship service can be seen on Facebook Live. Nursery provided. Everyone welcome. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: The church will offer indoor or outdoor services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m., with Pastor Jerry Powers. Once COVID-19 passes, we will resume a fuller schedule. Everyone is welcome and we ask that you wear a mask.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Johnson City: Sunday’s message will be “King Day,” by the Rev. Jeff Briere. King Day will be observed on Monday, so today meet the real Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live on Sundays at 11 a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the homepage www.hvuuc.org.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: “Jesus in Nazareth” will be the sermon by Senior Pastor Jodie Ihfe for the 10:30 a.m. livestreamed worship service. The service may be accessed on Facebook, YouTube or at 1stchurchjc.org at a later time. The sermon will be the first in a series from Luke. All in-person services remain canceled because of COVID-19.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: The Randy and Darlene Hardin Family will provide special music during the 11 a.m. worship service followed by a message from Pastor Rev. Nick Colbaugh. Pastor Colbaugh invites everyone to enjoy the service led by this faithful church family. In addition to attending the services, other options include livestreaming at www.nlfwbchurch.com and via 93.3 FM radio for vehicles parked at the church. The church is located near the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest Street, Gray: During our renovation project we will meet in the Family Life Center for all services. In-person Sunday services will be at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. David Fox will be the special speaker for the evening service. All services and Sunday School will be available online also. Buses will not run. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the Sunday morning service.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. Sunday for Sunday School services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicles and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park and are looking forward to seeing you this Sunday.