Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: We will conduct worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday with the sermon topic “The Mystery of Christ.” Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via the church’s Facebook page and the church website. Sunday School and Bible study will be held at 9:15 a.m. The Lutheran Hour class, “Lost Books of the Bible,” will meet on Saturday at 9 a.m. in the fellowship hall and the Youth Group will meet at 6 p.m. All are invited to attend. The Ladies Bible Study Class will meet on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall. The board of directors will meet at 6 p.m. and the Catechism Class will meet at 7 p.m. This will be livestreamed as well.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: We will continue services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Senior Minister Paul “Pat” Mooney will bring the message, “Increasing God’s Power In Your Life,” from II Chronicles 16:7-10. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Communion and offering meditations. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the scripture reading. Downtown Christian is open and dedicated to keeping everyone safe. Social distancing is practiced. The services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: The 11 a.m. sermon is titled “Covenant & Conscience” as the series of messages from Hebrews continues. Services may be viewed online on Clark Street’s Facebook or YouTube pages. In-person services will resume at 11 a.m. on Feb. 7. Thursday’s 11 a.m. Bible Study will resume Feb. 11.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: Join us for online worship at http://www.youtube.com/c/FirstPresbyterianChurchElizabethton. Sunday at 11 a.m., the Rev. Dr. David Holmes will be preaching a sermon titled “Telling the Truth,” on Exodus 20:16. Youth and Adult Forums, Wednesday Meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at www.fpcelizabethton.org. All in person events remain cancelled until further notice.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: We will hold two indoor services Sunday — at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Please join us as the Rev. Andy Wyatt gives a sermon titled “Great is Thy Faithfulness” from Lamentations 3:19-26. You may also join us online at our website, https://www.wpcjc.org/. We look forward to worshiping with you.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Supper at Bethany” from John 12:1-11, will be the message for our 11 a.m. worship service. Special music will be provided by Henry Woodruff. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m., children’s church at 11:15 a.m. Sunday evening service starts at 6. Wednesday evening prayer meeting and Bible study begins at 6. We are studying in the book of Amos. Our services can also be seen on Facebook Live. Nursery provided for all services. Everyone welcome. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Join us at 10:30 a.m. for our livestreamed service as our in-person worship remains cancelled because of COVID-19. Senior Pastor Jodie Ihfe’s sermon will be “The Power of Water’’ as we study the baptism of Jesus. The service will include a virtual remembrance of our own baptism. The service may be viewed at 1stchurchjc.org, on Facebook, or YouTube.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: Using scripture from 2 Peter 1:5-8, Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s sermon Sunday will be “More About Jesus,” a hymn written in 1887 by Eliza Edmunds Hewitt. This continues his series “Hymns that Proclaim Him.”
Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 212 Sunset Drive, Johnson City: We will offer one livestreamed service at 10 a.m. Sunday, the Baptism of our Lord. Guest preacher for the day is Pastor Steve Counts. Go to our website at oslc.church and click on the icon for worship. Information, visit oslc.church.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: We are a small country church offering indoor or outdoor services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Jerry Powers. Once COVID passes we will resume a fuller schedule. Everyone is welcome and we ask that you wear a mask.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Join us at the 11 a.m. worship service: “In the beginning, God … and in the end, God,” from Genesis 1:1; 1 John 5:1-5; Romans 10:17. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. We will celebrate the Lord’s Supper this Sunday. We look forward to worshipping with you. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: We will meet in our spacious auditorium and balcony for worship Sunday morning at 10:30. Pre-service worship music will begin at 10:15. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Sunday’s message by Dr. Wayne Emery is from the Gospel of Matthew 3 and has the topic “How To Prepare To Meet God.” Participants are encouraged to wear masks.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Johnson City: Sunday’s sermon, “Adam and Eve,” by the Rev. Jeff Briere. Nearly everyone knows the story of Adam and Eve. It’s part of our culture. But what does it mean for us? Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11 a.m. but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the homepage www.hvuuc.org.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: During our renovation project we will meet in the Family Life Center for all services. Sunday services are at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. At 6:30 p.m., the service will be online only. Sunday school will be at 10 a.m. online only. Buses will not run. Visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311 for additional information or to sign up to ride the bus. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. Sunday service.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicle and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park and are looking forward to seeing you this Sunday.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabethton: The Eddie and Della Shoun Family will provide special music during the 11 a.m. worship service followed by a message from Pastor Rev. Nick Colbaugh. In addition to attending the services, other options include livestreaming at www.nlfwbchurch.com and via 93.3 FM radio for vehicles parked at the church.