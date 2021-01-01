Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Avenue, Johnson City:
Sunday’s message from the pulpit is Us in the Word and the Word in Us.
Sunday school classes begin at 9:45 with Worship in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Sunday evening service at 6:00 and Wednesday prayer meeting and Bible Study begins at 6:30 p.m. All services live streamed on YouTube or Facebook. For more info visit www.oaklandavebaptist.com
Downtown Christian Church: Services will continue in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Senior Minister, Paul "Pat" Mooney, will be bringing the message, “Not Your Average Christian,” from Philippians 3:19-24. Dr. Robert Wetzel will lead the Communion Meditation. Pat Mooney will lead the Offering Meditation. Downtown Christian is open and dedicated to keeping everyone safe. Social distancing is practiced. The services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave.: Worship services occur at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. with the sermon topic "Blessed in Christ." Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be live streamed via the Facebook page and the church website. Sunday School and Bible study will be held at 9:15 a.m.
Central Baptist Church: “Do You Know the Time?” is the title of the sermon for worship service on Sunday. The sermon, Sunday School lesson and the online experience will be on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For more information about service, schedule changes, and other information visit our website or call the church office at 926-7121 during office hours, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Martindale Baptist Church, 2406 Old Lewis Road, Johnson City: In the 10:45 a.m. service, we will sing the traditional hymns, and a solo by
Music Director, Stanley Rhea. The Pastor's Message: Seeking First the Kingdom of God." Matthew 6:19-34. The Wednesday Service at 10:00 A.M. will consist of a Prayer time and Bible Study.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 West F St., Elizabethton: Join us for online worship at http://www.youtube.com/c/FirstPresbyterianChurchElizabethton. This Sunday at 11 a.m., Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching a sermon titled "Whole Foods and the Bread Market" on Exodus 20:15. Youth and Adult Forums, Wednesday Meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at www.fpcelizabethton.org. All in person events remain canceled until further notice.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St.: 11 a.m. sermon is entitled “Christ’s Surpassing Priesthood and Covenant” as the series of messages from Hebrews continues. Presently, services may be viewed online on Clark Street’s Facebook or Youtube. In person services will resume at 11 a.m. on Feb 7. Thursday 11 a.m Bible study will resume Feb. 11.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 East Unaka Avenue, Johnson City: We meet in our spacious auditorium and balcony for worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Pre-service worship music will begin at 10:15 a.m. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Sunday's message by Dr. Wayne Emery is from the Gospel of Matthew 2 and has the topic "What Made The Wise Men Wise." Participants are encouraged to wear masks.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St.: Join us at the 11 a.m. worship service; “God’s Passion for Us,” Jeremiah 31:1-10. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Visit us online at faithlife.com/keystonepc
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Join us for our on-line worship service at 10:30 a.m. The sermon for the service, "And Jesus Grew," will be by associate pastor Gary Ihfe. The service will be live-streamed and be available at a later time at 1stchurchjc.org. The service will also be available on Facebook and YouTube.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive: “Just A Closer Walk With Thee” is Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s sermon topic Sunday as he continues the series “Hymns that Proclaim Him.” Scripture will be from James 4:1-10.
Mustard Seed Church, Jonesborough: We are a small country church offering indoor or outdoor service every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Once Covid passes we will resume a fuller schedule. Everyone is welcome and we ask that you wear a mask.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Avenue, Johnson City:
“Which Is Worse, Leprosy, Covid 19 or Sin?”2 Kings 5: 1-14 will be the Pastor’s message on Facebook Live at 11am. It our plan to resume all services starting on Sunday, Jan. 10th, until then all services will be on Facebook Live from our Pastor’s home. Call 423-330-2247 for more information or visit our website at www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 212 Sunset Drive, Johnson City: We will offer one live-streamed service of worship this Sunday, the 2nd Sunday after Christmas, at 10 a.m. The sermon is entitled, “The Word that Lives and Breathes!” based on John 1:1-5. To view the service, go to oslc.church and click on the icon for worship. For more info about us, visit the above website.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City:
Join us at 9 a.m. Sunday for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our "Drive-in Service". You can stay in your vehicles and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God's word on radio station 91.9 F.M. or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com.
Special Events:
The G.O.D.S. Life Group at Gray UMC is providing a free, drive-thru meal for the community on Thursday, 6 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The menu this month is chili, cornbread, and cookies. Anyone wanting a meal is asked to come to the back parking lot of the church and you will be directed how to proceed. You will simply drive thru and someone will bring your meals to your car.. We will serve as long as food is available. The church is located at 2108 Oak Street in Gray, just below the fairgrounds. We invite anyone needing or wanting a hot meal to come. Our church pantry is also open on Mondays and Fridays from 10 until noon for those who may be in need of food. You can drive up to the front of the church where someone will greet you and then bring a food bag to your car.