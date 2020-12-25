Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicles and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: Services for Christmas Eve will be online only and be available from 8 a.m. through Christmas Day. There will be two options: One for families with small children and one more traditional with special Christmas music and readings. Sunday’s worship time will also be online only and feature the sermon “The Prophet Anna,” by Senior Pastor Jodie Ihfe. All services may be found at 1stchurchjc.org, on Facebook, or YouTube.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: We will meet in our spacious auditorium and balcony for worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Pre-service worship music will begin at 10:15 a.m. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Sunday’s message by Dr. Wayne Emery is from the Gospel of Matthew 1 and has the topic “Look Who Is In The Family Tree.” Participants are encouraged to wear masks.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: We offer indoor and outdoor services every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Once COVID-19 passes we will resume a fuller schedule. Everyone is welcome and we ask that you wear a mask.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Johnson City: Our beloved community event, Pancakes and Jam, will go on this year, virtually. We can all make pancakes for ourselves, and enjoy them from the comfort of home, while we watch our community of musicians — of all levels and ages — share their talents via a pre-recorded lineup. Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11 a.m, but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the homepage www.hvuuc.org.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: All services starting Sunday through Jan. 3 have been canceled. This includes Sunday evening and Wednesday evening services. Our plan is to resume all services starting on Sunday, Jan. 10, until then all services will be on Facebook Live from our pastor’s study. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Join us at the 11 a.m. worship service: “After Christmas,” from Isaiah 61:10-62:3. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Christmas Eve service is Thursday at 4 p.m. We look forward to worshipping with you. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: We will continue services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Senior Minister Paul “Pat” Mooney will be bringing the message, “2020 — The Party Is About Over,” from Romans 13:11-14. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion and offering meditations. Downtown Christian is open and dedicated to keeping everyone safe. Social distancing is practiced. The services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: We will conduct worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. this Sunday with the sermon topic “Splendor in the Lord’s Hand.” Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via the Facebook page and the church website. Sunday school and Bible study will be held at 9:15 a.m. A Christmas Day service will be held at 10:45 a.m. with Holy Communion. Sign language interpretation is available for each service but prior arrangements must be made by calling the church office at 926-5261.