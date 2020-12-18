First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive: Continues their sermon series Good News Sunday, and services will be held online only. Worship online at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. at www.fcc-jc.org/online, or on Facebook at 9:45 a.m. at https://www.facebook.com/fccjc/ . For more info about online or on-campus services, call 232-5700 or visit www.fcc-jc.org.
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Avenue:
We invite you to join us for Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. with a message from our pastor at 10:45 a.m. The evening service is at 6 p.m. and prayer and Bible study is Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in the book of Joshua. All services live streamed live on Facebook or YouTube. Visit our website for more www.oaklandavebaptist.com.
Munsey United Methodist Church: “Make the Nations Prove: Peaceful Joy” will be the message Sunday and posted by 8:30 a.m. on the church Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org.
Downtown Christian Church: We will continue services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, the fourth Sunday of Advent. Senior Minister, Paul "Pat" Mooney, will be bringing the message, “Receive amd Celebrate the Gift,” from Ephesians 3:14-21. Dr. W. Edward Fine, Associate Minister, will lead the Communion and Offering Meditations. Stephen Moore, Intergenerational Minister, will lead the scripture reading. Downtown Christian is open and dedicated to keeping everyone safe. Social distancing is practiced. The services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan Street: “Jesus: God’s Cave Cracker” is the title of the sermon for all worship services Sunda. The Gathering worship service begins at 9 a.m. and the traditional worship service begins at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Sunday School lesson and the online experience will be on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For more information about service, schedule changes, and other information visit our website or call the church office at 926-7121 during office hours, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave.: will conduct worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday with the sermon topic "Making a Home." Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be live streamed via the Facebook page and the church website. Sunday School and Bible study will be held at 9:15 a.m.
The Children's Christmas Program will be presented at 5 p.m. on Sunday followed by a chili supper and Happy Birthday Jesus Party. Christmas Eve services will be conducted at 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve, with pre-service music beginning at 6:30 p.m. A Christmas Day Service will be held at 10:45 a.m. with Holy Communion. Sign Language interpretation is available for each service but prior arrangements must be made by calling the church office at 926-5261.
Martindale Baptist Church, 2406Old Lewis Road: The 10:45 a.m. service will feature special Christmas songs.The pastor's message: Three Characteristics of the wise men from Matthew 2:1-12.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 East Unaka Avenue, Johnson City: will meet in the auditorium for worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Pre-service worship music will begin at 10:15 a.m. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Sunday's message by Dr. Wayne Emery for this fourth Sunday of Advent is from Psalm 98 and has the topic "Joy Has A Name". Soloist will be recording artist George Walsh from Limerock, TN.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 West F St., Elizabethton: Join us for online worship at http://www.youtube.com/c/FirstPresbyterianChurchElizabethton. This Sunday at 11a.m. Rev. Dr. Robert Lowry will be preaching a sermon titled "Greetings, Favored One" on Luke 1:26-38. Youth and Adult Forums, Wednesday Meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at www.fpcelizabethton.org. All in person events remain canceled until further notice.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive: The timeless Christmas carol “O Holy Night” is Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s sermon Sunday, a continuation of the series “Hymns that Proclaim Him.” Scripture will be from Luke 2:1-20.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, Gray: Sunday’s sermon will be The Grinch and Ebenezer Scrooge by Rev. Jeff Briere. Two characters who are universally disliked return every Christmas: The Grinch & Ebenezer Scrooge. Why? Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the home page www.hvuuc.org
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Avenue, Johnson City:
“The Word Was Made Flesh” will be the message for our 11 a.m. Christmas service, John 1: 1-5, and verse 14. Christmas music will be provided by Amy Duncan and Jessie Starnes. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church at 11:15 a.m. Sunday evening service starts at 6 p.m. During the Wednesday evening Prayer Meeting and Bible Study, we are studying in the book of Amos. Service begins at 6 p.m. Our services can also be seen on Facebook Live. Nursery provided for all services. Everyone welcome. Call 423-330-2247 for more information or visit our website at www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring Street, Johnson City: For the fourth Sunday of Advent, the sermon will be "Magnify the Lord" by Senior Pastor Jodie Ihfe. The service will be live-streamed at 10:30a.m. and can be seen on Facebook, You Tube or at 1stchurchjc.org at a later time. The service will include a skit, "Mary's Song," by Chloe DeWitt. All in-person meetings and worship services remain suspended because of Covid-19.
Mustard Seed Church, Jonesborough: We offer indoor and outdoor service every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Once Covid passes we will resume a fuller schedule. Everyone is welcome and we ask that you wear a mask.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest Street, Gray: Sunday services are at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. in person. Sunday school will be on-line only at 10 a.m . Nursery will not be available at this time. The 7 p.m. Wednesday service will be on-line only. Buses will not run. Visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311 for additional information or to sign up to ride the bus.
Mountain View Baptist Church-4005 Bristol Highway-Johnson City
Please join us at 9:00 A.M. this Sunday for Sunday school services in the church and at 10:00 A.M. for our "Drive-in Service". You can stay in your vehicles and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God's word on radio station 91.9 F.M. or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbap
Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 212 Sunset Drive, Johnson City, Tennessee, will offer one live-stream service at 10 a.m. on the 4th Sunday in Advent. The sermon title is “How Can This Be?” from Luke 1:34.
We have suspended in-person worship for a few weeks.
On CHRISTmas Eve, December 24, we will offer two services on-line. At 4 p.m., we will offer our annual “Heart of Christmas'' service and at 7:30 p.m. we will offer our traditional service. We will have worship packets available at church by Tuesday, December 22 and Wednesday, December 23 for worshippers to pick up (bulletin information, communion elements, candles and drip protectors, etc). You may pick it up between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the church. Please call 282-2313 if you will be coming by so we will have your packet ready. The sermon title for these services will be “A Child Given” based on Luke 2:1-20. To view any of the services, go to oslc.church and click on the bulletin and download it, then click on the worship icon and you’re on-line.
Special Events:
Fairview United Methodist Church, 878 Highway 81 North; drive-thru country breakfast will be held Saturday, 8-10:00 a.m. Proceeds to benefit outreach and missions programs. Breakfast: sausage, gravy, biscuits, hash brown casserole, and cinnamon apples. Cost by Donation.
First United Methodist Church: The Community Mission Food Distribution will occur Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Neighborhood Center, 210 West Maple Street. All Covid-19 safeguards will be followed.
The 2nd Annual Sacred Music Celebration of East Tennessee will be broadcast online on Facebook this year at 7 p.m. on Dec. 20. The url is: facebook.com/SacredMusicCelebration. It’s free to the public. The theme of this year’s event is "Tidings of Comfort and Joy." The event is sponsored by the Johnson City Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and features nearly a dozen musical selections performed by local church groups and organizations. Performers include organist Matthew Brickey, Zion Ramblers, horn and string quartets from the Johnson City Symphony, vocalist Leticia Pizzino, Milligan Orchestra and Concert Choir, Cantemus Women’s Choir, ETSU Vocal Band, The Burnett Sisters Band, and cellist Joshua Kováč. The event will also be available on-demand.
Christmas Park at First Christian Church on Dec 22, 23, and 24th from 4-8pm. Bundle up and come on out for a Christmas experience like never before! Immerse yourself in the Christmas spirit with beautiful lights, photo opportunities galore, and meaningful shows celebrating the birth of Jesus! Enjoy local fare of Johnson City food trucks, activities for the whole family and a Candlelight Service under the stars. Please plan to get your tickets for all guests at https://www.fcc-jc.org/christmas/