New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 107 Peters Hollow Road, Elizabehton: We will continue the celebration of Christ’s birth with Callie Hardin, Hannah Monroe and Vickie Greer providing Christmas musical selections during the 11 a.m. worship service, followed by a Christmas program presented by the New Liberty Kids. In addition to attending services, other options include livestreaming at www.nlfwbchurch.com and via 93.3 FM radio for vehicles parked at the church. Pastor Rev. Nick Colbaugh invites everyone to join in the celebration of Christ’s birth during this Christmas season.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: The 11 a.m. message will be “Christmas — It’s All About Spiritual Genetics.” Jamie Temaj, guest worship leader, will lead praise, worship and special music. Sunday School Bible study meets at 9:45 a.m. Small group Bible study meets at 11 a.m. on Thursdays. COVID-19 guidelines are followed in all meetings. You may view sermons online on the church’s Facebook page or YouTube. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: We will conduct worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. Sunday with the sermon topic “The Great Reversal.” Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via the Facebook page and the church website. Sunday School and Bible study will be held at 9:15 a.m. On Saturday, Dec. 12, the youth group will meet at 6:30 p.m. The Esther-Mary Circle will have their annual Christmas dinner at The Olive Garden on Monday at 6 p.m. The Hand Bell Choir will rehearse on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. A midweek Advent service will be offered on Wednesday at 7 p.m. and will also be livestreamed. An Advent supper will be held at 6 p.m. (reservations are required). Sign language interpretation is available for each service but prior arrangements must be made by calling the church office at 926-5261.
Martindale Baptist Church, 2406 Old Lewis Road, Johnson City: Sunday’s 10:45 a.m. worship service will feature a duet by Erin and Sarah Jarrett, and the pastor’s message will be “Jesus’ Birth into an Earthly Family” (Matthew 1:1-25). The Wednesday evening service at 6:30 p.m. will feature a Bible study, taught by Robert Carroll.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: We will hold two indoor services Sunday — the traditional service at 8:45 a.m. and our Christmas cantata at 11 a.m. Please join us as the Rev. Andy Wyatt gives a sermon titled “For to Us a Child is Born,” from Isaiah 9:2-7. You may also join us online at our website, https://www.wpcjc.org/.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St.: Join us for online worship at http://www.youtube.com/c/FirstPresbyterianChurchElizabethton. Sunday, at 11 a.m., the Rev. Dr. Dave Holmes will preach a sermon titled “Good(?) Fortune” on Psalm 126. Youth and Adult Forums, Wednesday Meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at www.fpcelizabethton.org. All in-person events remain canceled until further notice.
Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 212 Sunset Drive, Johnson City: We will no longer have in-person worship for a while. You may view our worship this Sunday by going on our website at oslc.church. Click first on the icon for the worship bulletin for you to download, and then click on the icon for the worship service. The sermon title is “Who Am I?” based on the gospel for the 3rd Sunday in Advent, John 1:6-8, 19-28. This service is set for 10 a.m. For details visit oslc.church.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: We will continue services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. This is the third Sunday of Advent. Senior Minister Paul “Pat” Mooney will bring the message “Present the Gift,” from Ephesians 3:1-13. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the scripture reading. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion and offering meditations. Downtown Christian is open and dedicated to keeping everyone safe. Social distancing is practiced. The services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Ave., Johnson City: We will have Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. with classes for men and women. Worship in our sanctuary starts at 10:45 a.m. with Pastor Roy Yelton at the pulpit. The evening service is at 6 and Wednesday night prayer and Bible study in Joshua is at 6:30. All services livestreamed on YouTube or Facebook. Information, visit www.oaklandavebaptist.com.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: As we near Christmas and the celebration of the birth of our Savior Jesus Christ, Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s message Sunday will be “Joy to the World.” This continues his series “Hymns that Proclaim Him.” Scripture will be from Psalm 98:1-9.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: We will meet in the auditorium for worship on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Pre-service worship music will begin at 10:15. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Sunday’s message by Dr. Wayne Emery for this third Sunday of Advent is from 1 John 4 and has the topic “Love Has A Name.” Soloist will be the highly acclaimed Beth Anderson.
First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City: Continuing the sermon series “Good News.” Sunday’s services will be held on campus in three venues. Services will be held in the Worship Center at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Worship in a lesser-populated room or through your car radio at 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Live Spanish translation at 11:15. Registration is requested for all on-campus services to reserve a parking space or socially distanced seating inside. For information and to register, visit https://fcc-jc.org/regather/. Worship online at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. at www.fcc-jc.org/online, or on Facebook at 9:45 at https://www.facebook.com/fccjc/. For information about online or on-campus services, call 232-5700 or visit www.fcc-jc.org.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Johnson City: Sunday will be the Festivals of Light, a beloved celebration of many traditions around this time of year from many faiths. Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11 a.m. and available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the homepage www.hvuuc.org.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: The church invites you to join us for indoor and outdoor service every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. We ask that everyone wear a mask.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: For the third Sunday of Advent, the sermon will be “Who Me” by Associate Pastor Gary Ihfe. Because all in-person meetings are suspended, the service will be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. and may be found at later times on Facebook, YouTube, or the church’s website, 1stchurchjc.org. The service will include “Mary’s Moment,” a skit by Chloe Dewitt.
Munsey United Methodist Church, 201 S. Roan St., Johnson City: “Make the Blessings Known: Unabashed Joy” will be the message Sunday. A brief time of worship will be posted on Sunday by 8:30 a.m. on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. Sunday for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our drive-in service. You can stay in your vehicles and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 FM or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park and are looking forward to seeing you this Sunday.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., Johnson City: Join us as we celebrate the Advent Season by looking at “The Cast of Christmas: The Shepherds: Hope and Joy,” Luke 2:15-18; 1 Peter 1:8-9, at the 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Christmas Eve service is Thursday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m. We look forward to worshipping with you. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Central Christian Church, 106 Fox and Main Streets, Jonesborough: There will be a Christmas Handbell Concert tonight at 6 on the front lawn. There are also free cookies and hot chocolate. During the Sunday 10:30 a.m. service, the Handbell Choir will play with the service by Pastor Bob Roberson dealing with “Joy.” You can attend the service with a mask and social distancing for safety. You can also see the service, including the Handbell Choir, sermon and Communion, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CCCJonesborough. Children’s Church will be held for those in the sixth grade and younger.
Special events:
Carter County Christian Men’s Fellowship: The group will meet at Southside Christian Church, 1610 Southside Road, Elizabethton, on Tuesday at 7 p.m. This worship service will feature music led by Don Brandon, worship leader, and preaching by Michael Klaus, minister at First Christian Church, Elizabethton. As always during the pandemic, masks and social distancing are encouraged for all men and boys who attend. Officers for 2021 will be installed during the short business session.