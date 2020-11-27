Downtown Christian Church continues its services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Senior Minister Paul “Pat” Mooney will be bringing the message, “The Greatest Gift,” from Ephesians 1:1-11. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Scripture Reading and Offering Meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Communion Meditation. Downtown Christian is open and dedicated to keeping everyone safe. Social distancing is practiced. The services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., will conduct worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. with the sermon topic “God Is Faithful.” Holy Communion will be celebrated at both services and Youth Sunday will also be observed with the youth group participating in various parts of the service. The 10:45 a.m. service will be live streamed via the Facebook page. Sunday School and Bible study will be held at 9:15 a.m. On Saturday, the Men’s Fellowship Group will meet at 9 a.m. for breakfast and Bible study. Mid-Week Advent Services will begin on Wednesday at 7 p.m. An Advent Supper will be held at 6 p.m. (reservations are required). Sign Language interpretation is available for each service but prior arrangements must be made by calling the church office at 926-5261.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., will have the 11 a.m. message titled “Why So Discouraged?” as the series of sermons from the book of Hebrews continues. Sunday School Bible Study meets at 9:45. Small Group Bible Study meets at 11 a.m. on Thursdays. Covid19 guidelines are followed in all meetings. You may view sermons online on the Church’s Facebook page or YouTube. For more information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, join Pastor Hobbie McCreary continues the series “Hymns that Proclaim Him” with a message from the hymn “There is a Fountain Filled with Blood.” Scripture will be from Matthew 26:26-29.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 11 a.m. worship service with Tammie Cole providing Christmas music selections kicking off the church celebration of Christ’s birth. In addition to attending services, other options include live streaming at www.nlfwbchurch.com and via 93.3 FM radio for vehicles parked at the church. Pastor Rev. Nick Colbaugh invites everyone to join in support of Hadley with her profession of accepting Christ into her heart.
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Ave., will have Sunday School at 9:45 a.m. followed by worship in our sanctuary at 10:45 with the sermon The Second Coming. Evening service at 6 Wednesday evening with prayer and Bible study in the book of Joshua. All services live streamed on YouTube or Facebook. For more information, visit www.oaklandavebaptist.com.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church will have Sunday’s sermon, “Thanksgiving: When and How?”, by Bradley Quick. It’s the history of the Thanksgiving holiday in human civilization, and how we can habitually be in the act of thanks. Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11 a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the home page, www.hvuuc.org.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City, will be meeting in the auditorium for worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Pre-service worship music will begin at 10:15 a.m. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Sunday’s message by Dr. Wayne Emery for this first Sunday of Advent is from Romans 15 and has the topic “Hope Has A Name.”
Mustard Seed Church, Jonesborough, invites you to join us for indoor or outdoor service every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome. The church asks that everyone wear a mask.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City, will have “The Son Is The Father” as the message for the 11 a.m. worship service, Isaiah 9:6-7. Special music will be provided by Les Foster. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church at 11:15 a.m. Sunday evening will be our Fifth Sunday night singing at 6. During the Wednesday evening Prayer Meeting and Bible Study, we are studying in the book of Amos. Service begins at 6 p.m. Our services can also be seen on Facebook Live. Nursery provided for all services. Everyone welcome. Call 423-330-2247 for more information or visit the website at www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 West F St., Elizabethton: Join us for online worship at http://www.youtube.com/c/FirstPresbyterianChurchElizabethton. This Sunday at 11 a.m., Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching a sermon titled “An Advent Apocalypse” on Mark 13:24-37. Youth and Adult Forums, Wednesday Meditation and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at www.fpcelizabethton.org. All in-person events remain canceled until further notice.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan Street, Johnson City will have a sermon titled “Are You Awake” for all worship services Sunday. The Gathering worship service begins at 9 a.m. and the Traditional worship service begins at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Sunday School lesson and the online experience will be on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For more information about service, schedule changes, and other information, visit our website or call the church office at 926-7121 during office hours, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 212 Sunset Drive, Johnson City, will offer an in-person worship on the First Sunday of Advent at 10 a.m. To worship in person, registration is required by calling the church by noon on Friday at 282-2313. Masks are required and social distance is expected. There are no nursery services at this time. To view from home, go to oslc.com and click on the bulletin icon to download, and then click on the icon for worship. The sermon title is “When Will This Be?” based in Mark 13:24-37.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: For the first Sunday of Advent, “The Promise” will be the sermon by Associate Pastor Gary Ihfe for the online worship service, which will be live-streamed at 10:30 a.m. The service may also be found later at 1stchurchjc.org, on Facebook or YouTube. A drama, “The Word,” will be presented by Dan McGuire and Elisa Wardeska-McGuire.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St., will celebrate the Advent Season by looking at The Cast of Christmas, “The Prophets: Preparation and Expectation,” Isaiah 7:14; Luke 3:4-6, at the 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Visit online at faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City will have Sunday school services at 9 a.m. in the church and “Drive-in Service” at 10 a.m. You can stay in your vehicles and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 F.M. or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on the internet at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. The church is located next to Winged Deer Park.
Special Events
The G.O.D.S. Life Group at Gray UMC is providing a free meal for the community on Thursday, Dec. 3, from 6-7 p.m. The menu this month is ham, potatoes, green beans, rolls and cake. Anyone wanting a meal is asked to come to the back parking lot of the church and you will be directed how to proceed. You will just drive through and someone will bring your meal to you. The church is located at 2108 Oak Street in Gray, just below the fairgrounds. Meals will be served as long as food is available.