Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St.: Sunday’s sermon will be “Our Whole Selves.” Modern worship service begins at 9 a.m. and classic worship service begins at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Sunday School and the online experience will be on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other information visit www.cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St.: “No False Witness” will be the sermon for the online worship service, which can be accessed after 8 a.m. on Facebook, You Tube, or at 1stchurchjc.org The sermon by Associate Pastor Gary Ihfe will be the ninth from the series on the Ten Commandments. In-person worship with Communion will be at 10:30 a.m. in the Pine Street parking lot. Social distancing and masks will be required, and those attending are asked to provide your own chair. Please park in the West Maple Street parking lot or along one of the nearby streets.
Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St.: The church will continue its services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Senior Minister Paul “Pat” Mooney will bring the message “God Wants To Give You Peace,” from Philippians 4:6-8. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Communion and offering meditations. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the scripture reading. Social distancing is practiced. The services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave.: Bethlehem will conduct worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. with the sermon topic “Paying Taxes.” The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via the church’s Facebook page. Sunday School and Bible study will be held at 9:15 a.m. Sew Crazy will meet on Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon and the Youth Group will meet on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. Lunch Bags for The Melting Pot will be prepared on Oct. 23 at 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Sign language interpretation is available for each service but prior arrangements must be made by calling the church office at 926-5261.
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Ave.: Sunday Bible study classes will begin at 9:45, worship follows at 10:45 a.m. Sunday evening service at 6 and Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study at 6:30. All services will be livestreamed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit oaklandavebaptist.com.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: Join us for online worship at http://www.youtube.com/c/FirstPresbyterianChurchElizabethton. This Sunday at 11 a.m., Amber Athon will be preaching a sermon titled “The Second Commandment,” on Exodus 20:4-6. Youth and Adult Forums, Wednesday Meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at www.fpcelizabethton.org. All in-person events remain canceled until further notice.
First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive,: Continuing its sermon series “Love Does.” Worship online at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m., and 11:15 a.m. at www.fcc-jc.org/online. Worship outdoors at the drive-in service or socially seating under the Pavilion at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m., and 11:15 a.m. Registration is required for on-campus services to reserve a parking space or socially distanced seating under the Pavilion. For information and to register, visit www.fcc-jc.org/drive-in. For information about online or on-campus services, call 232-5700 or visit www.fcc-jc.org.
Keystone Presbyterian Church, 505 Bert St.: “Spiritually Fit,” from Hebrews 12:12 and 1 Timothy 4:7-8, at the 11 a.m. worship service. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Information, visit faithlife.com/keystonepc.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive: “Leaning on the Everlasting Arms,” a hymn by Anthony J. Showalter and Elisha Hoffman, is Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s next sermon in his series on “Hymns that Proclaim Him.” Scripture is from Isaiah 40:10-11.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave: “Return To Bethel” will be the message for the 11 a.m. worship service, from Genesis 28:16-22 and Genesis 31:13. Special music will be provided by Ashley Nickles. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church at 11:15 a.m. Sunday evening service begins at 6. Wednesday evening prayer meeting and Bible study starts at 6. Nursery provided for all services. All are welcome. Our services can also be seen on Facebook Live. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit www.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Munsey United Methodist Church, 201 E. Market St.: “Feeling Grateful” will be the message. Drawing from the Psalms, we will look at the gifts of encouragement provided to us in the songs and prayers of the scriptures. A brief time of worship will be posted on Sunday by 8:30 a.m. on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St.: The 11 a.m. message is titled “About Divine Sympathy” as the series of sermons in the book of Hebrews continues. Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. Small group Bible study meets Thursdays at 11 a.m. Recommended COVID-19 guidelines are being followed at all gatherings. The 11 a.m. message may be viewed on YouTube or Clark Street’s Facebook page. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St. Jonesborough: The church invites you to join us for indoor Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. to hear the service delivered by Pastor Jerry Powers. We will take precautions to keep everyone safe during this pandemic by requiring all to wear a mask and maintain social distancing while indoors. The church will also be thoroughly cleaned between services.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road: Sunday’s sermon will be “Beyond Categorical Thinking,” by Amanda Schuber. Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live Sundays at 11 a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the homepage www.hvuuc.org.
Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 212 Sunset Drive: Our Saviour will offer an in-person and livestream Holy Communion service, at 10 a.m., the 20th Sunday after Pentecost. Sunday is also the day of commemoration for St. Luke, gospel writer, evangelist, and physician. To attend in-person, call the church office by noon on Friday at 282-2313. This is to assure us of being able to be socially distanced in our worship. To view online, go to oslc.church and click on the icon for worship. If you want to view the bulletin, you may want to first click on the icon for the bulletin and download it. The sermon for the day is “Fulfilling Scripture!”
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway: Join us at 9 a.m. for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our “Drive-in Service.” You can stay in your vehicles and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 F.M. or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen at www.mtnviewbaptist.com.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Sunday services will be held at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Special speaker will be Gabe Ruhl, from West Coast Baptist College in Lancaster, California. Sunday school will be at 10 a.m. online only. Nursery will not be available. No buses will run. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. service.
Westminster Presbyterian Presbyterian Church, 2343 Knob Creek Road: Westminister will hold two indoor services Sunday at 8:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Please join us as Assistant Pastor Bobby Roberts gives a sermon titled “Putting Flesh on A Good Story,” from 1 John 1:1-4. You may also join us online at our website https://www.wpcjc.org/. We look forward to worshiping with you.
Special Events:
Full Gospel Holiness Church, 2225 N. Greenwood Drive: The church will have free winter clothes on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The giveaway will be beside the church at 2221 N. Greenwood Drive.
Preaching Christ Church, 707 E. Sullivan St., Kingpsort: The church will hold Tuesday night prayer at 6:30. Pastor Chad Roberts will be officiating. Anyone who needs prayer, or would like to just praise the Lord or would like to pray for others is invited to attend.