The murder trial for a man charged with shooting at passing motorists, killing a passenger in one vehicle, was taken off the trial docket for April so he can receive a competency assessment.
Denver Christian Smith, 27, who lived in an apartment near the intersection of John Exum Parkway and West Market Street at the time of the shooting, appeared in Washington County Criminal Court on Wednesday for a motions hearing.
At this time, no motions were ready to address, but defense attorney Dan Smith — no relation to Denver Smith — said he was waiting on an expert opinion about his client’s mental status at the time he was Mirandized (read his constitutional rights) when Johnson City police interrogated him.
Once the defense expert’s report is complete, prosecutors will have their own expert review it to express their own opinion.
Denver Smith is charged with felony murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. The charges stem from two shootings on Nov. 13, 2015: one outside Smith’s apartment and another at the intersection of West Market and John Exum near the former Apex restaurant.
Smith is accused of killing Tiaria Miller, 19, of Johnson City.
She was a passenger in a 2007 Suzuki driven by her friend, Chelsey Scott. As Scott drove down John Exum and approached the West Market intersection, Smith stood in the road trying to stop motorists as they passed by, but Scott drove around him.
Police said that as she did, Smith fired into her car. Scott was not uninjured, but the bullet hit Miller on her right side. When the women realized what had happened, Scott drove straight to Johnson City Medical Center, where Miller died.
Smith’s case has taken a lot of time to get to the point of going to trial — which was scheduled for April — because he had pending federal drug charges at the time of the shooting.
His attorney said Smith is nearing the end of his five-year federal prison term and then would be released to state custody. He is serving his federal sentence in the Washington County Detention Center.