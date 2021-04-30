Twenty-one people indicted in March in a multi-count drug conspiracy case have now been arrested, but five more have not been detained yet.
Peyton Howren, 26, 412 Ferndale Drive, Johnson City. was the first one arrested after encountered police on March 30 when they responded to a 911 call about him having his pit bull unleashed.
Those charged who have been arrested are:
Jesse Alexander Rogers (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, conspiracy to distribute over 300 grams of cocaine, money laundering, two counts of Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)
· Howren (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, conspiracy to distribute over 300 grams of cocaine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of schedule II narcotics with intent to distribute, two counts of Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)
· Zachary Evan Rafalowski (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)
· Matthew James Lyall (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)
· Ashton Bailee Burnette (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)
· Austin Taylor Clark (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, possession of schedule VI narcotics with intent to distribute, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)
· Joshua Seth Gagne (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)
· Dustin Aaron Cash (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)
· Jaylen Malik Simmons (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, possession of schedule VI narcotics with intent to distribute, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)
· David Lee Murray II, aka Davy, (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)
· Matthew Daniel Christian (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)
· Derrick Holland Alston (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)
· Adam Keith Griffith (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)
· Matthew James Lingerfelt (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)
· Sam Edward Willoughby (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)
· James Anthony Berry (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, sale of schedule VI narcotics (two counts), sale of schedule I narcotics, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)
· Chance Michael Pierce (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)
· Christopher Robert Morelock (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)
· Rodney James Jones (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)
· Michael Noah Chambers (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)
The five defendants who have not been arrested are:
· Malik Darius Deshaun Williams, aka Dazzy, (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)
· Cody Allen Dippel (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)
· Tyler Wayne Tomlinson (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)
· Jennifer Annette Tomlinson (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)
· Matthew Dale Burke (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)
· James Lewis Shuff III (Conspiracy to distribute over 300 pounds of marijuana, Tennessee drug-free school zone enhancement)
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the individuals still wanted in connection with this case or information relevant to this case can contact the Johnson City Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (423) 434-6166 or to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at (423) 434-6158. To send a confidential tip, text 423JCPD and your tip to 847411 (TIP411) or send a tip to www.citizenobserver.com.
You can also send messages through the Johnson City Police Department website, http://www.johnsoncitytn.org/police/cid/.