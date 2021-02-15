It is hard to separate a city’s history from its local eating establishments. Just as important as the more documented historical locations are the restaurants, cafes and diners that many times no longer remain.
Nostalgic thoughts of past locations are not a new phenomenon. Back in 1973, Patty Stewart, an East Tennessee State University English and journalism major, wrote on several recently removed landmarks. Among her list was Byrd’s Restaurant and especially its proprietors Harry and Faye Byrd …
“Another popular site that has been reduced to memory is Byrd’s Restaurant, formerly located at 101 E. Market St. The restaurant was well-known to East Tennessee State University students. For 16 years, the Byrds (Harry and Faye) served students their special ‘home-style’ meals. ‘Our motto,’ Mrs. Byrd said, ‘was a home away from home.’ Mrs. Byrd enjoyed her role as counselor to problem students.
“Before so many new restaurants began to surround the university, Mrs. Byrd said, ‘Students stood in line — which often formed outside — and waited for a table.’
“The students who were ‘regulars’ were treated to pies on their birthdays and, for graduation, free meals were the Byrds’ contribution to the celebration. The Byrds became friends with many of the students, inviting them to their home to play pool, for picnic lunches, as well as fishing expeditions off the barge. ‘We truly enjoyed the students,’ Faye Byrd said.
“Their location will be used in Urban Renewal plans for rerouting downtown traffic.”
