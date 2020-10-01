Downtown Christian Church, 335 E. Main St., Johnson City: We will continue our services in the sanctuary at 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Senior Minister Paul “Pat” Mooney will bring the message, “God Has Your Best Interest In Mind,” from Romans 8:28-30. Dr. W. Edward Fine, associate minister, will lead the Communion meditation. Stephen Moore, intergenerational minister, will lead the Scripture reading and offering meditation. Downtown Christian is open and dedicated to keeping everyone safe. Social distancing is practiced. The services are available on Facebook and YouTube.
First Presbyterian Church Elizabethton, 119 W. F St., Elizabethton: Join us for online worship at http://www.youtube.com/c/FirstPresbyterianChurchElizabethton. Sunday at 11 a.m. the Rev. Dr. Brian Wyatt will be preaching a sermon titled “The End of Normal,” from Luke 19:29-48. Youth and Adult Forums, Wednesday Meditation, and Thursdays with Jesus will all meet online this week. Details at www.fpcelizabethton.org. All in-person events remain canceled until further notice.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City: The church will conduct worship services at 8 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. with the sermon topic “Kingdom People Produce Kingdom Fruit.” Sunday is Lutheran Women’s Missionary League Sunday and the women of this organization will be participating in various parts of the service. Holy Communion will be celebrated at each service. The 10:45 a.m. service will be livestreamed via the Facebook page. Sunday School and Bible study will be held at 9:15 a.m. The Lutheran Hour study “We The People” will be held on Saturday at 9 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Catechism Class will be held on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed. Sign Language interpretation is available for each service but prior arrangements must be made by calling the church office at 926-5261.
Oakland Avenue Baptist Church, 2823 Oakland Ave., Johnson City: Join us Sunday at 9:45 a.m. for Sunday school Bible study classes. Worship begins at 10:45 a.m. in our sanctuary. Sunday evening service is at 6 and Wednesday evening prayer and Bible study in book of Joshua at 6:30. All services will be livestreamed on Facebook or YouTube. Information, visit oaklandavebaptist.com.
Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City: “Christian or Disciple?” is the title of the sermon for all worship services Sunday. Modern worship service begins at 9 a.m. and classic worship service begins at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Sunday School lesson and the online experience will be on our church website, www.cbcjc.org. For information about services, schedule changes, and other items, visit www.cbcjc.org or call 926-7121 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2343 Knob Creek Road, Johnson City: Two indoor services will be held on Sunday, one at 8:45 a.m. and another at 11 a.m. Please join us as the Rev. Andy Wyatt gives a sermon titled “Let Us Go to the House of the Lord,” from Psalm 122. You may also join us online at https://www.wpcjc.org/. We look forward to worshiping with you.
First Christian Church, 200 E. Mountcastle Drive, Johnson City: First Christian will continue the sermon series “Love Does.” Worship online at 8:15 a.m., 9:45 a.m., and 11:15 a.m. at www.fcc-jc.org/online. Worship outdoors at the drive-in service or socially seating under the Pavilion at 8:15 am, 9:45 a.m., and 11:15 a.m. Registration is required for on-campus services to reserve a parking space or socially distanced seating under the Pavilion. For information and to register, visit www.fcc-jc.org/drive-in. For information about online or on-campus services, call 232-5700 or visit www.fcc-jc.org.
Gray United Methodist Church, 2108 Oak St., Gray: We will return to inside service in the sanctuary on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. The COVID-19 protocol will be followed with social distancing. Participants are asked to wear their own mask or one will be provided if you forget yours. Those who are not comfortable attending due to their age group risk or medical issues can continue worshipping with us online through Facebook or YouTube. The church is located beside the Appalachian Fairgrounds.
First United Methodist Church, 900 Spring St., Johnson City: We will have an outdoor worship service at 10:30 a.m. in the Pine Street parking lot. The sermon for the in-person and online services will be “No Adultery,” from the sermon series “The Ten,” which is a study of the Ten Commandments. Please make reservations for that service at 1stchurchjc.org. Face masks, social distancing, and all other COVID-19 safeguards will be followed. Please provide your own chairs. Our online worship service will be available at 8 a.m. for those who wish to use it. The online service may be found at the website above or be found on Facebook and YouTube.
Grace Baptist Church, 612 Collins Drive, Johnson City: “Blessed Assurance, Jesus is Mine” is the topic of Pastor Hobbie McCreary’s sermon Sunday. Scripture is from Hebrews 10:19-25. This continues his series on “Hymns that Proclaim Him.”
Martindale Baptist Church, 2406 Old Lewis Road,. Johnson City: In the 10:45 a.m. worship service, Parica Furches will present the special music. The pastor will present the message: “Heaven will open for God to get Revenge,” from Revelation 6:1-17. The Wednesday 6:30 p.m. service will feature a prayer time and Bible Study.
Mustard Seed Church, 305 Depot St., Jonesborough: The Mustard Seed will hold a drive-up service on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Just pull in and pick a parking spot, then tune in on your radio to hear the music and the service delivered by Pastor Jerry Powers.
Liberty Fellowship Church, 1011 E. Holston Ave., Johnson City: “Spiritual Trouble And Its Remedy” will be the message for the 11 a.m. worship service, from 1 Samuel 7:7-8. Special music will be provided. Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. Children’s church will start at 11:15 a.m. Sunday evening service begins at 6. During the Wednesday evening prayer meeting and Bible Study we are studying in the book of Joel, the service begins at 6. Nursery provided for all services. Our services can also be seen on Facebook Live. Information, call 423-330-2247 or visit owww.libertyfellowshipjc.org.
Holston Valley Unitarian Universalist Church, 136 Bob Jobe Road, Johnson City: Sunday’s message will be “The Meaning of Life” by the Rev. Jeff Briere. “What is the meaning of life?” is a question that bothered Leo Tolstoy. This service provides answers from several people. Virtual church is available on our YouTube channel live on Sundays at 11 a.m., but available anytime after that. Go to our website and follow the link on the home page www.hvuuc.org.
Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 212 Sunset Drive, Johnson City: Our Saviour will offer an in-person worship at 10 a.m. that will also be livestreamed on this 18th Sunday after Pentecost. To worship in person, you must call OSLC at 282-2313 by noon on Friday to register for safe numbers for our worship. To watch the livestream online, you must go to oslc.church and click on the icon for worship (there is also a bulletin online you can download before worship as well). Melissa Malenda, OSLC parish burse, will be the guest preacher for this service. She is a seminary student at Emmanuel Christian Seminary in Johnson City. Masks are required for in-person worship. There is no nursery at this time. Information, visit oslc.church.
Clark Street Baptist Church, 200 Clark St., Johnson City: The 11 a.m. Sunday message is titled “The Divine Surgeon,” as the series of sermons in the book of Hebrews continues. Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. Small group Bible study meets Thursdays at 11 a.m. Recommended COVID-19 guidelines are being followed at all gatherings. The Sunday service can be viewed on YouTube or Clark Street Facebook page. Information, visit www.clarkstreetbaptist.org.
East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Ave., Johnson City: We will be meeting in the auditorium for worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Pre-service worship music will begin at 10:15 a.m. The service will also be broadcast to those in the parking lot on FM 95.5. Guest speaker will be Rich Aubrey, campus minister at Milligan University. His topic asks “Would You Rather???” from Luke 10:25-37.
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Sunday services are 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday school will be at 10 a.m. online only. Nursery will not be available. No buses will run. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311. Radio station 96.3 FM will broadcast the 11 a.m. service.
Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church, 201 E. Market St., Johnson City: “A Song of Creation” will be the message Sunday. Drawing from the Psalms, we will look at the gifts of encouragement provided to us in the songs and prayers of the scriptures. A brief time of worship will be posted on Sunday by 8:30 a.m. on Munsey’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/munseychurch and our website at www.munsey.org.
Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Highway, Johnson City: Join us at 9 a.m. for Sunday school services in the church and at 10 a.m. for our “drive-in service.” You can stay in your vehicles and listen to Pastor Rich Murray deliver God’s word on radio station 91.9 F.M. or attend the service indoors in the sanctuary. The service can also be seen on our website at www.mtnviewbaptist.com. We are located next to Winged Deer Park and are looking forward to seeing you this Sunday.
Special Events:
Eden United Methodist Church, 1620 Mill Springs Road, Jonesborough: The church will host a free fall clothing giveaway on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 7 a.m. until noon at the Greenwood Ruritan located on Crockett Road, Jonesborough, beside the church. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing will be available. Information, call 423-502-5111.
New Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, 113 Peters Hollow, Stoney Creek community, Elizabethton: New Liberty will host The Edwards Family singing on Sunday beginning at 10:45 a.m. The Rev. Nick Colbaugh invites everyone to attend.