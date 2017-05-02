Sailing club holds veterans regatta on Saturday

Veterans from all the branches of the armed forces have been invited to join the fleet of the Watauga Lake Sailing Club this Saturday for the Veterans Regatta.

The veterans will help crew competing sailboats during a boat race on Watauga Lake. No experience is necessary.

For those veterans who aren’t thrilled about racing across the blue water, but want to go out on the lake and watch the race, the club also has a place for them.

A pontoon boat will take you and your fellow veterans out to get a close view of the action.

After the race, the sailing club will provide a meal and music by Chris Dula and Friends.

The Veterans Affairs Medical Center Hospital at Mountain Home will bus participants to the regatta. All veterans are welcome to participate, but the regatta only has room for 80 veterans. To participate, veterans must RSVP to Anita Remme at 423-341-3123.

Check-in for the regatta will be at noon on Saturday at the sailboat dock of Lakeshore Resort and Marina, 2285 U.S. Highway 321. Admission is free.