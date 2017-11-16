Fighting for Carter County: Townsend funding campaign through MMA

The Hampton fighter is scheduled to take on Arbi “Monster” Agujev in the main event of Saturday’s ACB 74 Mixed Martial Arts card in Vienna, Austria. He’s no longer fighting for a shot at a world championship. Instead, he’s using the money from the fight to fund his campaign for Carter County Register of Deeds.

“I’m still focused. I’m still trying hard and am in shape,” Townsend said. “I’m just fighting for different reasons. I feel there have been times when I should have been on bigger shows, had bigger opportunities. But, I’m fighting now for myself and for Carter County.”

Townsend (18-4) comes into the welterweight match with a five-fight winning streak. His last time out at ACB 70 in September, he won by a round-three submission (choke) over Husein Kushagov.

He faces a challenge in Agujev, who is five inches taller and sports a 29-7 record including a first-round knockout of English fighter Andy Devent in his most recent effort. Townsend doesn’t believe either fighter will take a step back.

“He’s a tough guy and I expect him to come out strong in the first round,” Townsend said. “He’s a quality opponent as I’ve had, but I feel I’m better than him all-around. He has an advantage in some judo, but I feel I’m better in wrestling, cardio and I can outmatch his skills.”

There are a lot of sacrifice made behind the scenes, and Townsend said fans don’t see him running sprints and the other training he does every morning. He compared how much tougher MMA is than football, a sport he starred in high school as a running back.

“In football, you have a season you go through,” Townsend said. “MMA is 24-7. Any time you slack up or you aren’t learning, your opponent is getting better. In other sports, you train, but let your body heal up. For this fight, my ankle is sore, my left knee and my elbow hurts and my face is cut up.”

Still, Townsend feels fortunate for this opportunity and where all the sport has taken him with fights on AXS TV and at such locations as China, England and now Austria.

“It’s insane that I’m getting paid to go all over the world to fist fight,” Townsend said. “It’s been great experiences and I’ve got to put Carter County on the map.”

Locally, the fight will be shown Saturday between 2-4 p.m. at 50fifty sports tavern in Johnson City and at Jiggy Ray’s and El Charolais restaurants in Elizabethton. It can also be viewed online at fite.tv. at noon.