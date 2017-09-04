Local martial artist becomes a karate champion in the face of adversity

After an operation in October that removed one of her kidneys, Lunsford, a student at Northeast State Community College, began training once again to get back to competing in karate competitions in January. After lots of hard work and persistence with the help of her trainers Ron and Wade Honeycutt, she eventually won first place at the International Isshin-Ryu Hall of Fame in Gatlinburg on July 22.

Though Lunsford was competing against others without disabilities, which was quite intimidating, she said she has gotten used to being in a wheelchair since childhood. It hasn’t stopped her from training to be the best she can be at martial arts.

“It wasn’t really hard anymore, but I was pretty nervous,” Lunsford said.

Lunsford said she first became interested in competing when visiting the Hall of Fame a year before her operation. Since then, she has trained and competed in other competitions, despite dealing with numerous health problems.

“I actually went to the Hall of Fame tournament the year before my surgery. I didn’t compete that year, but I attended the seminars and was really into it, so I caught the karate bug,” she said.

But it took a while to train to win first place against the students from across the world that compete in the annual competition in Gatlinburg.

“I couldn’t stay consistent with it due to my health problems,” she said.

Still, Lunsford kept training as much as possible, and her mentors kept encouraging her despite spending a lot of her time going back and forth to Vanderbilt University Hospital. Ron’s wife and Wade’s mother, Debbie Honeycutt, said she has been impressed with the progress Lunsford has made as a martial artist.

“My son teaches her the katas by using a wheelchair and doing them alongside of her in class,” she said. “For the kicks, she lifts the wheelchair off the floor, and she must turn the chair in the directions the kata requires — which makes this physically exhausting.”

Though her husband has also been struggling with stage three cancer, he has continued training Lunsford and attending her competitions. Despite both of their health problems, they have both remained resilient in the face of adversity, according to Debbie Honeycutt.

After winning in Gatlinburg, Lunsford is continuing to train for the Battle of Cumberland Gap in Middlesboro, Kentucky, which will take place on Oct. 7.

Samantha’s father, Wayne Lunsford, said watching his daughter achieve her goals has been inspiring. Though he said his daughter has often struggled to do things most can do, he said she has proven that she is just as capable when she puts her mind to doing something.

“Through the years, she’s adapted to do anything she wants to do,” he said.

Samantha Lunsford said she hopes her achievements can inspire and encourage others as well. With enough persistence, she said anybody is capable of competing.

“I really enjoy doing it, and I’d like to encourage more people to go out and do it, too,” she said. “Anybody can do it.”

