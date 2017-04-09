Local retired law enforcement officer achieves Isshin-Ryu 9th degree red belt

Honeycutt, a twice-retired law enforcement officer, earned his Ku-Dan and a Lifetime Achievement Award recently at a ceremony in Oak Ridge. It’s a discipline that very well might have saved his life a time or two during his police career.

Earning his Ku-Dan was no easy feat. It took 50 years in Isshin-Ryu for him to achieve that level of expertise — something he said only one in 100,000 people who start karate ever achieve.

Getting promoted, like in anything, comes from a higher level.

“You have to be promoted by a 10th degree and there’s only one 10th degree in each style” of Isshin-Rhyu, he said. “You hold that rank until you die.”

Honeycutt isn’t so keen on the recognition of his accomplishments and said karate is not extremely hard, “but people just quit. It’s like anything else — if it’s something you’re interested in, you feel proud that you made it.”

The karate practice runs deep in Honeycutt’s family. Three generations, to be exact. He taught his children as well as his grandchildren the art.

“My son is a seventh-degree, my grandson teaches and he’s a 5th degree, and he’s been national champion eight or nine years. My daughter is a fifth-degree black belt,” two other grandkids help and even his daughter-in-law is involved. Honeycutt’s wife, Debbie, is always there to cheer on her competitive family.

Honeycutt said some in the world of Isshin-Ryu call them the “first family in karate. It’s really something to have that many in your family as members involved.”

But he realizes the pressure on his children and grandchildren.

“If you’re a champion, they’re expected to be,” as well, he said. He just wants his kids and grandkids to enjoy karate and be able to protect themselves.

As a law enforcement officer — both at the Johnson City Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office — Honeycutt’s karate knowledge came in handy at times. He also taught his fellow officers the tactics as well as new recruits in the police academy.

“I was concerned more about the practical part of karate,” he said. “There’s a big difference in winning a tournament and protecting yourself on the street. I’ve always stressed that’s what the main purpose is — to be able to protect yourself.”

Honeycutt said karate, unlike sports like football, baseball or basketball — offers participants a lifetime of opportunity.

“If you play a sport like basketball or baseball, once you get out of high school, you only have league play,” he said. “This is a lifetime sport. This is something that’s been handed down 800 to 900 years.”

Isshin-Ryu started centuries ago in Japan and was handed down from generation to generation by practicing it.

“It used to be only for military and anyone else who did it could be put to death,” he said. “A lot of things we do (looks like a dance) that’s how they handed it down from generation to generation — it was disguised in the dance form.”

Honeycutt teaches Isshin-Ryu one night a week as part of his church ministry in Johnson City.