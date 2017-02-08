Long set for showdown with Horne

Long, a 34-year-old fighter from Johnson City, comes into the 195-pound match sporting an 8-3 Mixed Martial Arts record.

His last two fights ended with a knockout of Anthony Trotter to win the Valor Fights light heavyweight title and a unanimous decision victory against Michael Cockerham.

Horne, a 39-year old from Kentucky with a 17-4 record, faced the same two opponents his last two fights. He beat both by submission with rear-naked chokes and comes into Saturday with a seven-fight winning streak.

"He's got such a good record that's why I wanted to fight him," Long said. "It would look good if I could beat him."

But a win will have to come in Horne's home territory.

The fight will be held in the city where Horne trains out of the Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Academy. Long doesn't have concerns about the location and believes if the fight goes to a decision the judges will score it fairly. Long said it is actually easier for him to fight out of the area than inside Tri-Cities where he feels more pressure.

But his focus is mainly on Horne, who is also a dangerous opponent with 12 of his 17 wins coming by submission.

The 6-foot-4 Long, who holds the Valor Fights light heavyweight title feels he's up to the challenge.

"I usually stay calm against a fighter like that," Long said. "That's where they usually try to take advantage. You have to stay calm where you don't make a mistake."

Long, whose win over Trotter was named Valor Fights knockout of the year earlier this week, feels confident going into such a big fight.

"I texted him a bunch wanting this fight," Long said. "Nothing against Mojo, but where he has such a good record, I've been looking to this fight. If I win this, it should give me some momentum to fight on some other big shows."