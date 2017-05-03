Milligan cycling team wins another national championship

The Buffaloes have won four national championships in the short history of the program, the most recent coming last weekend in Colorado. The Buffs battled through altitudes exceeding 7,000 feet in the Rocky Mountains to cap a season that saw Milligan step up to a tougher level of competition after making the move from Division II to Division I.

“The team really struggled adjusting to altitude the first two days,” Nave said. “You can’t race if you can’t breathe, and I felt like the team’s fitness was better than it’s ever been going into nationals. It just made it harder for that to show through at that elevation.”

After battling through a time trial at 6,500 feet and a road race that exceeded 7,000 feet, the Buffs came up big in the criterium on the final day, which was held at the slightly more comfortable altitude of 4,500 feet. Freshman Colton Brookshire took fourth place in the men’s criterium to help Milligan win the title.

As Nave drove the team back home from Colorado on Tuesday, he had plenty of time to reflect on Milligan’s first season at the D-I level. His young squad faced plenty of growing pains against elite competition in the offroad events, but Nave believes that will benefit his team moving forward.

“We’ve got a lot of growing to do offroad in the mountain bike and cyclocross,” Nave said. “It was kind of a reality check going in and racing those teams in those disciplines, even on the track because we’ve been racing in Division II and kind of running the show.

“This is where we need to be. This year was kind of like seeing where that bar is and where we’re at.”

During last weekend’s road racing national championships, Milligan was in its element. Most of Nave’s riders specialize in road racing, and the Buffs were competing in the second division due to the size of the field.

But next year Milligan will be bumped up to the top tier of D-I in every discipline, another new height for Nave and his program. If the Buffs had raced in the top tier this year, they would have finished a very respectable third place. With everyone who competed last weekend returning to compete for Milligan next season, Nave is excited to see how his riders will measure up.

A new season will also mean new faces as Milligan’s roster swells to 32 riders. Nave expects the influx of new faces to help bolster the program’s offroad disciplines and generally off him more options when preparing for competitions.

Recruiting has now become easier for Nave in the sense that he doesn’t have to go out knocking on doors anymore. Instead, riders are coming to him in order to be a part of a winning program.

But that’s not to say the recruiting process is without its obstacles. Nave said it’s still a challenge to be sure everyone he recruits will be a good fit for the program and the school.

“It’s always good to get that attention, but I’m more about people,” Nave said. ”It’s personality and being coachable. That means more to me than what people put on a results sheet. Milligan is a special place, but they’ve got to fit the mode for the program. We’re showing up and people know who we are, so we’re starting to establish a reputation, which is awesome.”

The cycling program has achieved many things, but above all, Nave values the fact that he has managed to create a family atmosphere. As new members prepare to join the fray, Nave is hoping he can maintain that close-knit feel as the climb ahead gets a little bit steeper.

“I would be lying to you if I said we got along all the time,” he said. “When you put that many kids in a room, and people are going to argue. But it’s the same thing with a family. And that’s what it’s become. At the end of the day, you know that they’re all getting along. When it gets tough, they’re coming together rather than pulling apart.”