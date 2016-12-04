Hall has the answers, wins U.S. title

Would he be able to handle a major step-up in competition against Dimar Ortuz, who had boxing legend “Sugar” Shane Mosley in his corner? And could he go the distance for 10 rounds since eight of his fights had ended in knockouts and his last two fights had gone no more than two rounds?

Hall answered both with a resounded yes late Saturday night in front of the hometown crowd at Holiday Inn.

The Johnson City fighter easily outpointed Ortuz in a battle of previously unbeatens to capture the WBC (USA) cruiserweight title in the main event of the Tri-Cities Championship Boxing Series.

“United States champion, that sounds just wonderful. What a wonderful blessing,” Hall said. “He was a great fighter who made me work harder, but I’ve been dedicating myself and putting God first. It’s such a blessing to have my family and my friends here supporting me. A lot of opportunities have just opened. The world title will be coming here soon, hopefully next year.”

Hall (11-0) dominated the fight from start to finish, winning all 10 rounds on two of the judges’ cards and winning nine rounds on the other judge’s card.

He controlled the early action by throwing a left jab often and effectively. He showed off his dance skills with the Ali shuffle in round four and one round later, he landed a couple of hard right crosses which left Ortuz (11-1-2) frustrated and swinging wildly.

The one round Hall had to take a step back was the seventh, when the hard-punching Ortuz landed a solid left hook, which stunned Hall for a moment.

“He’s a great fighter,” Hall said. “In those later rounds, I had to keep telling myself to keep my hands up because he kept coming.”

But, Hall soon regained control.

In the eighth, he used the basic 1-2 combination of throwing a hard left jab and following with an overhand right to pile up more points. He was still dancing in the ring in round nine and finished with a flurry in round 10 to win by such a wide margin.

“It was all the work and dedication, running all those miles before the fight,” Hall said. “When we found out this would be a 10-round fight, we had to push myself and keep working harder. My teammates, they kept pushing me. I knew he had Shane Mosley in his corner, so I had to keep working harder.”

In a fight billed as the co-main event, Fred Latham of Pittsburgh retained the WBC (USA) heavyweight title with a spilt draw against vetneran Alonzo Butler of Chattanooga.

Latham (10-0-1), who said before the fight he wanted to take the 312-pound Butler (31-4) into the later rounds, did just that. He avoided enough of the hard-punching Butler’s big shots to win on one scorecard, lose on another and earn a draw on the the third.

“I wanted to drag him to the later rounds, but he had more energy than I thought he would,” Latham said. “I knew I had to keep my hands up because I was looking for his overhand right and left hook. But, I may have waited a little too long trying to outbox him and fought like a counterpuncher when I should have attacked more. But, we got a draw and we’ll have to do it again.”

Shane Mosley Jr. headlined the 10-fight undercard with a third-round knockout of fellow Californian Omar Barefield in a super middleweight bout.

Barefield hung tough for the first two rounds, but Mosley’s hand speed was simply overwhelming.

“I started off a little slow, but I did some pretty good things,” Mosley said. “I felt I could have put my punches together a little better. But for the most part, I thought I did a pretty good job.”

Avious Griffin of Chattanooga knocked out Clifford McPherson of Cleveland in just 1:13 to become the new Tennessee super welterweight champion. He and Butler both wore attire to the ring to honor the victims of the recent Chattanooga bus crash. Griffin had a shirt with their faces, while Butler had their initials on his trunks.

Roy King of Johnson City improved to 9-1 with a unanimous decision over Jermaine Corley of Charlotte in a four-round super middleweight fight.

Corley was aggressive, charging King at the start. King countered with a variety of punches to stun Corley and bang his way to the victory.