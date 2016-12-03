Mosley always had taste for sweet science

He was so confident of his future that he threw himself wholeheartedly into the world of boxing. Although he was competitive in other sports, there wasn’t any alternative if things didn’t work out.

“My mother had my father take me to the gym with him. This was a gym with all the top champions, but they saw I had the energy and potential,” said Mosley, who was in town this weekend as a trainer and manager at the Tri-Cities Championship Boxing Series. “The first month I got hit, but I knew then at 10 years old, I was going to be the world champion. I really didn’t have a plan B, just a plan A. I believed I would become one of the best and thankfully, it happened that way.”

It did indeed as the fighter known as “Sugar” Shane Mosley became a true master of the sweet science.

Mosley, 45, was a national champion in the amateur ranks before winning professional world titles in three different weight classes.

Over a career that went into earlier this year, Mosley compiled a 49-10-1 record with 41 knockouts.

But his story is so unlike many of the others in the fight game.

Growing up in Lynwood, California, he wasn’t a troubled kid or one who had to fight on the mean streets to survive. In fact, it was rare he got into a scuffle as a youngster. He fell in love with boxing more as a sport which seemed tailor-made for him.

“I was a kid with a lot of energy and I had will to win,” he said. “I had to win, it didn’t matter what it was, what we were playing or doing. I was going to try to win and if I didn’t, I was going to come back and back and back until I won.”

And he did win often in his peak, running his record to 38-0 and earning the unofficial title as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

He fought three of the biggest names of the modern era — Oscar De La Hoya, Manny Pacquiao and Floyd Mayweather Jr. — but lists Vernon Forrest and Winky Wright as his toughest opponents.

“Vernon was the harder puncher. He was an instantly strong fighter,” Mosley said. “When I fought Vernon, it was the first time I went down like that with a big shot. Winky was tough because he was smothering, a southpaw. It was a different division and I strived to be the best so I took these different challenges. I beat Oscar and then I fought Winky, but he was just too big for me.”

Still, there is nothing which Mosley loves better than stepping through those ring ropes. He still sees it as the ultimate 1-on-1 competiton.

“I love boxing with all my heart,” he said. “I would box, if I could, to 100. Some guys fight for money. I’ve already got money.”

But the one opponent which no fighter can beat is father time. And Mosley now transitioning to new roles in the sport, was in Johnson City serving as a promoter, manager and the trainer for cruiserweight Dimar Ortuz and his son, Shane Mosley Jr., an up and coming super middleweight.

Just as he was determined to be one of the great fighters, Mosley believes he can do the same as a trainer and coach. Besides his energy and the will to win, Mosley credits his own success to working with a variety of great trainers from the U.S. Olympic complex in Colorado to the legendary “Hands of Stone” Roberto Duran.

He truly was a student of the game growing up and has the goals of passing his knowledge on to his son’s generation.

“When I was younger, the type of fighter I was, I was one of those kids who would sit by the ring and look at every little detail,” he said. “I watched every fighter — Sugar Ray Leonard, Roberto Duran, Thomas Hearns, Marvin Hagler and Aaron Pryor — studied every single move they made.

“I would see why certain punches worked. Why does (Julio Caesar) Chavez hit someone with a body shot? Why does he do this? I would ask myself a lot of questions like that when I was younger. How could Ali win so many fights when he kept his hands down? I could keep going on and on with the different fighters I watched. But, I loved studying the sport and that’s why I think I will be a great coach one day.”