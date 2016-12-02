Hall faces biggest challenge yet

The undefeated cruiserweight from Johnson City, who is recognized as the Tennessee state champion, will take on Dimar Ortuz out of Chicago in a scheduled 10-round fight for the WBC (USNBC) title at the Holiday Inn.

If coming from the Chicago fight scene wasn’t enough, Ortuz has been tutored by two of the sport’s all-time greats. He spent a couple of months training with the “Hands of Stone” Robert Duran in Panama, and in his corner Saturday night will be three-time world champion “Sugar” Shane Mosley.

Hall (10-0) had quick knockouts in his last two fights. But Ortuz is definitely a step up in competition with an (11-0-2) record with eight knockouts.

“This fight is a huge opportunity and it can lead to more great opportunities,” Hall said. “He’s someone who switches styles a lot. I’ve put in more miles running and have done more conditioning to be bigger and faster for this fight. But it’s a blessing to have this in my hometown.”

Ortuz, nicknamed El Animal, isn’t intimidated by taking a fight on Hall’s turf. Quite the contrary, he’s used to it. The 35-year-old southpaw was out of the fight game for nearly a decade, but got back into it in 2010 at the encouragement of his son.

The goal is the same for him as it is for Hall: to win and advance in the rankings.

“I’ve got wonderful managers behind me,” Ortuz said. “I have everybody behind me in Chicago. So I’m ready to go whatever round. I’m here to win.”

Beyond the fighters, it’s a challenger for local trainer Scott Vance to match wits with one of boxing’s great champions.

“You look over and see Sugar Shane Mosley working in the other corner and that’s great,” Vance said. “But I’m here to do a job.”

Mosley, who was named the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world for both 2000 and 2001, brings a vast array of knowledge to Ortuz’s corner.

“When I was younger, I wasn’t just a fighter who took instruction,” Mosley said. “I was one of those kids who looked at every little detail. I watched the guys like Roberto Duran, Sugar Ray Leonard, Thomas Hearns and Marvin Hagler. I would study every move they would make and why certain punches would work. I love boxing and as I get older, I like giving the advice and coaching to the younger fighters.”

His son, Shane Jr., is also on the card, while the other co-main event features Alonzo Butler of Chattanooga against Fred Latham Jr. of Pittsburgh in a scheduled 10-round fight for the WBC (USNBC) heavyweight title.

It’s an interesting contrast of styles with Butler (31-3, 24 KOs) known as a power puncher, while Latham (9-0-1, 5 KOs) is more of a technician.

“I respect him and it should be a good fight,” Butler said. “He’s been a champion and he’s going to come to fight. He doesn’t know how to lose yet, so I have to respect that. But I’ve been to the mountain top and have fought on ESPN and HBO. I have to respect him. He took a fight that nobody else would.”

Butler, who has sparred with WBC champion Deontay Wilder, feels that Latham is a tougher matchup than the world champion. Latham, trained by his father, has held the U.S. title for over a year now. His strategy is to take the fight into the later rounds against the taller and more muscular Butler.

“I’m in shape and I’ve got to use my speed,” Latham said. “I want to drag him into the deep water. Everybody knows he’s a tough guy. Going into this, I know he has more pro experience, so I have to be real cautious of that.”

There are 13 bouts overall. Doors open at 6 p.m. with bell time scheduled for 7 p.m.