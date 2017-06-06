$86K grant to supplement senior nutrition programs

The grant from the Serving Tennessee’s Seniors Fund administered by the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee is earmarked for the purchase of a new hot and cold storage delivery truck to transport meals for seniors in need in rural Hancock and Hawkins counties.

The grant will also allow the FTHRA to purchase a new steamer and an industrial food processor for its regional kitchen in Johnson City, where about 1,000 meals are prepared daily for seniors served by the agency’s Meals on Wheels and congregate site feeding programs in eight area counties.

Stephanie Walker, director of FTHRA’s Nutrition Services, said, “These items will be used to prepare fresh vegetables for our meal recipients.

“We also purchased coolers for our Meals on Wheels routes to ensure our meals are held at proper temperatures.”

Walker said the FTHRA was especially grateful for the grant funding that will replace an aging vehicle currently used to transport meals to the outlying counties.

“The van we currently use has over 200,000 miles and is beginning to spend more time in repair than on the road. We were able to replace the van with a hot/cold truck that will help keep the hot meals hot and the cold meals cold on that long drive,” she said.

“The other items we purchased are a necessity for the amount of meals we prepare each day and we are grateful to have them.”

Based in Johnson City, FTHRA provides nutrition and other services for at risk seniors and disabled adults in Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties.

More information about FTHRA programs is available online at www.fthra.org or may be obtained by calling the agency at 423-461-8200.

The FTHRA grant award follows a $35,000 grant recently awarded by the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee for the purchase a mobile pantry truck deliver supplemental food to low-income senior housing developments in eight-county region.

According to Second Harvest, funding for one-time grants from the foundation’s Serving Tennessee’s Seniors program to 121 nonprofit organizations serving Tennessee seniors was awarded through the settlement of a Chancery Court lawsuit initiated by former Tennessee Attorney General Bob Cooper against SeniorTrust and ElderTrust.

