Parks and Rec Department to hold second Valentine's dance.

“This dance is meant to be a kid-friendly, family friendly time where some special memories can be made,” said Kelly Kitchens, administrative assistant for the Parks and Rec Department. She said it was designed to be a time for parents and their children to spend time together.

Kitchens said this year’s theme is Princesses and Pirates. The dance will be held at the Recreation Center at 300 W. Mill St. on Feb. 10 from 6-8 p.m.

Kitchens said all ages are welcome. She said those who attend will “enjoy a live DJ, fun, a safe and kid friendly atmosphere, finger foods and a night to make memories.” She said the event is free and no reservations or tickets are needed.

In addition to lining up music for the dance, the department is also lining up acts for its spring and summer outdoor concert series at the Covered Bridge Stage. The full schedule of entertainers and dates will be released later. Those events are also free.

Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mains said the Covered Bridge Park will undergo some beautification and landscaping in time for the spring. The beautification project is being led by volunteers who are interested in encouraging more tourism and economic development by improving the city’s recreational assets.