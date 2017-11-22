Heroin, pot, pills found at Gray residence near school, sheriff says

Tommy Scott Guess was wanted for a probation violation, and when deputies went to 703 Gray Station Road to serve the arrest warrant. Graybeal said they took Guess into custody without incident. As he was placed into custody, deputies saw narcotics, cash and a firearm lying on a table adjacent to where Guess had been sleeping.

The drugs included 81 Xanax pills, 140 buprenorphine pills (Suboxone), about 20 grams of marijuana and about 2 grams of heroin.

Guess also had various drug paraphernalia, which included clear plastic baggies and digital scales. Deputies seized $897 and a firearm found next to the drugs.

The Gray Station Road residence is located behind Gray Elementary School.

In addition to the probation violation, Guess was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of schedule 1, 3, 4, and 6 drugs for resale, maintaining a dwelling where narcotics are sold, violation of drug-free school zone law, possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Guess was jailed in the Washington County Detention Center with a Sessions Court appearance set for Wednesday at 1:30 pm. His bond was $87,000.