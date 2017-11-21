logo

Woman brought child, babysitter along on NE Tennessee burglary spree, deputy says

JEFF BOBO, Kingsport Times-News • Today at 4:40 PM

ROGERSVILLE — LaDonna Marlene Adams didn't leave her 4-year-old daughter unattended during an alleged burglary spree early Sunday morning.

Police said her babysitter and 4-year-old daughter were in the car with her when Adams, 27, was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly committing four auto burglaries at a Rogersville wrecker service storage lot.

HCSO Deputy Stacy Vaughan said the babysitter wasn't involved in the burglaries and wasn't charged. The child was turned over to "a family member" who is the girl's legal guardian.

Around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Vaughan responded to a trespassing and burglary complaint Greer's Wrecker Service on Rt. 70N near Rogersville.

More about the babysitting burglary from the Kingsport Times-News.

