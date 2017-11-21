Sullivan Co. mayor's secretary identified as shooter in Piney Flats

Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus confirmed to the Times-News that Angela Bennett, who is employed by Mayor Richard Venable, was the shooter in the domestic incident. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified her husband as Michael Bennett, 53.

When deputies with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office responded to their home in the 400 block of Beck Drive, Michael Bennett was found with a gunshot wound. He was transported to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment.

TBI Public Information Officer Leslie Earhart reports agents are continuing to investigate circumstances leading up to the incident. Staubus says he contacted the TBI to handle the case because Angela Bennett's son is a deputy with the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

