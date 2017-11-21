Loud music dispute lands 2nd man in jail, Johnson City police say

Christopher J. Johnson, 31, 222 E. Maple St., Johnson City, was arrested on charges of attempted aggravated burglary and aggravated assault. His codefendant, Anthony James Bray, 31, 1202 Grover St., was arrested a few days after the incident and charged with attempted aggravated burglary. His case was bound over to a grand jury in October and he was scheduled to appear in Criminal Court in January.

According to court documents officers responded to the incident at 804 Claiborne St. Sept. 23 around 8:15 p.m. The call to 911 was in reference to an assault. Three men who lived at the residence — Dylan Bargerstock, Joel Salazar and Daniel Wilhoit — told police they were sitting on their front porch when two other men — later identified as Johnson and Bray — walked over from 222 Maple Street.

As Johnson and Bray were approaching, they were making comments about needing to talk to the other three, the victims told police. They became “increasingly aggressive” with the victims and threatened violence, according to police. The victims told Johnson and Bray to leave the property, but they did not comply.

There was no mention in the court documents about why Johnson and Bray were angry, but in a press release at the time of Bray’s arrest, police said the altercation was over music being played loudly at the Claiborne Street residence.

About that time, a fourth man — Lucas Wilhoit — arrived home at the Maple Street residence and saw what was happening. He also apparently saw that Johnson had his hands behind his back, which made Wilhoit think Johnson could have a weapon. Daniel Wilhoit warned Salazar about the possible weapon and both ran inside the house to retrieve a gun to protect themselves.

While that was occurring, Lucas Wilhoit called 911. Johnson chased after him and swung a beer bottle, trying to hit him.

“While this occurred, a fight had broken out between Bargerstock and Bray,” Officer Johnnie Willis wrote in a court document. “This fight spilled over onto the sidewalk. When Daniel Wilhoit emerged from the home he had retrieved a pistol from the bedroom and went to the aid of Bargerstock. Daniel Wilhoit did not use the firearm at this time but struck Bray with his other fist in an effort to help Bargerstock subdue him.”

About that time, Johnson hit Bargerstock in the back with a baseball bat. A witness in the Maple Street residence told police she saw Johnson come back to the house and get the bat, then go back to the Claiborne Street residence. After Bargerstock got hit with the bat, he ran into the house to get away from Bray and Johnson. They, in turn, began beating on and kicking the door, apparently trying to get inside.

Daniel Wilhoit went around the house and saw the two men kicking the door.

“Daniel Wilhoit stated to the men he had a gun and instructed them to leave,” Willis wrote in the warrant. “Daniel Wilhoit stated Bray and Johnson then approached him stating violence to his person and he noticed Johnson carrying the bat. Fearing for his own safety, Daniel Wilhoit fired a single bullet into the ground near the men which made Bray and Johnson flee from the scene.”

Johnson was held in the Washington County Detention Center on $40,000 bond and arraigned Tuesday in Sessions Court.