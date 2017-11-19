3 Johnson City residents charged with aggravated robbery and imprisonment

Dusty Miller, 32, 105 Creekside Drive; Cameron Boyd, 28, 105 Creekside Drive; and Holly Ashby, 28, 208 Happy Valley Road, was arrested Saturday after an investigation into a reported robbery of a known acquaintance of the three.

Miller, Boyd and Ashby were each charged with aggravated robbery and false imprisonment.

Police said the arrests came after investigation into a female who suffered head and facial trauma after being struck and kicked by the three defendants. Miller, Boyd and Ashby kept the woman in the residence by threatening her with a firearm and stole personal property including cash and prescription medication, police said. The woman’s name was not released.

The three were held in the Washington County Detention Center, with bonds set at $51,000 each. Arraignment for the three was set for Monday in Washington County Sessions Court.