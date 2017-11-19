logo

crime

Man charged with attempted murder in Johnson City shootng

Hannah Swayze • Updated Today at 10:01 AM

A man wanted in a police investigation into a shooting turned himself in to the Johnson City Police Department on Saturday, a department release said.

Brennan Hunt, 20, 1301 Seminole Drive, was the primary suspect of an investigation into an incident where a man was shot in the arm by someone he knew, police said.

The injury was non-fatal. Hunt was developed as the primary suspect of the investigation.

The next day, Hunt contacted the police and turned himself in. He was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Hunt is currently being held in the Washington County Detention Center under $100,000 bond. His arraignment will be Monday, Nov. 20, at 9 a.m. in Sessions Court.

