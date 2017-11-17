UPDATE: Man wanted on child sex charge captured in Jonesborough

Justin Wayne Pridemore had been added to the TBI’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ list on Thursday.

Pridemore, 24, was wanted by the Greeneville Police Department and the TBI to face an aggravated sexual battery charge. The TBI said the charge resulted from a situation involving a 5-year-old child.

After receiving a tip that Pridemore was possibly at a home on Forester Lane in Jonesborough, TBI special agents requested assistance from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. This morning, deputies went to the home and confirmed Pridemore was at the residence. He was taken into custody without incident.

A reward of up to $2,500 had been offered for information leading to his arrest.