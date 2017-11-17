Photos of students bring arrest of Sullivan South teacher

Estuardo Rivera was indicted by a Sullivan County grand jury on Tuesday, and according to the district attorney’s office was arrested on Friday. An investigation was launched last week at Sullivan South High School, where Rivera has been employed since the fall of 2015 as a Spanish teacher.

Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski tells the Times-News that Rivera is currently on unpaid administrative leave. He also previously served as a teacher for ETSU’s Upward Bound summer program.

According to Sullivan County Assistant District Attorney William Harper, students found an inappropriate photo on Rivera's iPad at school, then brought it to the attention of administrators. Through a subsequent investigation by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, 11 additional photos and/or videos were allegedly discovered.

