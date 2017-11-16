logo

TBI

TBI Most Wanted: Reward offered in hunt for man accused of Greeneville child sexual battery

Johnson City Press • Today at 2:43 PM

A man wanted on a child sexual battery charge in Greene County has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Justin Wayne Pridemore, 24, is wanted by the Greeneville Police Department and the TBI to face a charge of aggravated sexual battery. The charge stems from an incident involving a child.

Pridemore is white with blonde hair and blue eyes. He stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 260 pounds.

In a news release, the TBI said he has a history of violence and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. A reward of up to $2,500 is offered for information leading to his arrest.

