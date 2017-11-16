TBI Most Wanted: Reward offered in hunt for man accused of Greeneville child sexual battery

Justin Wayne Pridemore, 24, is wanted by the Greeneville Police Department and the TBI to face a charge of aggravated sexual battery. The charge stems from an incident involving a child.

Pridemore is white with blonde hair and blue eyes. He stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 260 pounds.

In a news release, the TBI said he has a history of violence and should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. A reward of up to $2,500 is offered for information leading to his arrest.